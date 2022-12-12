King Stingray: the Yirrkala band that has festival crowds singing Yolngu Matha

King Stingray are on a wild ride.





It’s been just two years since their first gig, but you wouldn’t know it from the avalanche of success they’re enjoying.





The release of several singles inflamed the curiosity of the listening public; the October release of their debut album was greeted with universal acclaim; they scored two hits in triple j’s hottest 100, and scooped the Michael Gudinski emerging artist award at the ARIAs just weeks ago.





The prime minister even nominated one of their songs as his top track of the year.





So far they’re taking success in their stride.





“We don't really think about too much,” said guitarist Roy Kellway.





“We just focus on having fun and playing music.”



"We just focus on having fun and playing music."

Whatever else might be different for these budding stars at the moment, that much remains the same: this band has a long history.





Roy, vocalist Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu and guitarist/yidaki player Dimathaya (Dimi) Burarrwanga grew up together in Yirrkala, a small coastal community in Arnhem Land’s north-east.





Most of the town’s 800 inhabitants speak Yolngu matha, sometimes exclusively. When the Yirrkala boys, along with Queensland-born Lewis Stiles (percussion) and Campbell Messer (bass), recorded their first song ‘Hey Wanhaka’ (What’s up), fusing English and Yolngu Matha was only natural.





“I think it’s really important,” Dimi told NITV.





“If you’re Indigenous, don’t keep the heritage behind. Put it up front, to give a little education to the people.”



For Yolngu people, seeing their culture embraced within a modern context is a thrill.





“Doing contemporary music with English words and Yolngu Matha, is good for people in remote communities, because some of them never speak English,” said Dimi.





It’s easy to picture the band as heroes in Yirrkala for the achievement.





“We are,” says Dimi, smiling with his bandmates.





With their celebration of Yolngu culture, King Stingray is also carrying on a legacy from their artistic forebears Yothu Yindi. It’s no surprise, given the connection: Roy’s dad Stewart was the guitarist and Yirrŋa is the nephew of the late Dr M. Yunupiŋu.



It’s a throughline that mirrors the band’s artistic process, itself a reflection of ancient Yolngu culture.





“Creating things, like music, is based on songlines,” says Dimi.





“Our songs come from our resources: nature, the sea, the spirits of the country, and also the… land. That represents where we have lived for thousands of years.”





Stingray’s embrace of Yolngu cultural heritage within the vehicle of their irrepressibly exuberant surf rock has been met with fevered enthusiasm. Their eponymous album, released in October, debuted at No. 6 on the ARIA charts and was feted by critics; songs like ‘Milkumana’ and ‘Get Me Out’ have millions of streams.





Invited to play some of the biggest music festivals, the band, formed in the depths of Covid, was suddenly performing in front of tens of thousands of fans who knew and loved their songs.



It's a big leap for small town boys who have sung about the spiritual need to be on Country.





“Like I said, it’s an education,” says Dimi.





“Coming down to the big city, it’s a big change for us as Yolngu people. Putting that big jacket on, different weather… we struggle sometimes.”





Their journey, however, is just beginning.





Much as Stingray have acted as Yirrkala ambassadors spreading Yolngu culture around the country, they’re now representing on the international stage as well. They play Texan festival South by Southwest next March, and their Yolngu matha cover of Land Down Under is the soundtrack to Tourism Australia’s latest tourism campaign.





The adjustment of fame and far-flung travel notwithstanding, the band are relishing the opportunity to spread Yolngu culture at home and abroad.





“We all love where we come from,” said Roy.





“We’re proud of our country, and very proud of Yirrkala.”



