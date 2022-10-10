Rugby League

Feature

Koori Knockout co-founder crowned with first NRL Indigenous Community award

Victor Wright picked up a football at 15, a move that began a lifelong passion - one that had family at its heart.

Annotation 2022-10-10 100813.jpg

Victor Wright is the inaugural recipient of the NRL Indigenous Community Award, he helped found the NSW Koori Knockout, which held it's 50th annviersary this month. Credit: National Rugby League

Victor Wright has loved rugby league since he can remember.

It's love that has seen him spend decades involved in the game. He passed his passion onto his children and was one of the six men who organised the very first Koori Knockout in 1971.

Honouring his commitment to the sport and his people, Victor is the inaugural recipient of the NRL's Indigenous Community Award.
The ripple effect

Victor was presented the Indigenous Community award during a Campbelltown Ghosts training session ahead of the 50th Knockout.

In an emotional moment surrounded by family and loved ones, Alana Scholes, Victor’s daughter, announced her father as the winner.

“Tell you the truth, I didn’t realise anything was going on!” Victor said after receiving the award.

“It was a big surprise.”
Annotation 2022-10-10 101244.jpg
Victor Wright with members of his family and players of Campbelltown Ghosts after receiving the Indigenous Community Award. Credit: National Rugby League
NRL Senior Manager of Indigenous Strategy Shaun Humphries said Victor showcased the power of Indigenous leadership not only on families but also communities.

Victor’s son, Jonathan Wright, who has over 120 NRL games to his name, said despite it all, footy was at the start.

He said the creating of the Knockout had a “ripple effect” on communities far and wide.

“At the time they probably had no idea what they were doing . . .But it’s made some really positive impact in our community,” he said.

“I’m really proud of him and I think he’s a really good person.”
The Dunghutti man hit the field at 15, beginning what would become a life-long love of the game.

For Victor, his love wasn’t for the game itself, but for the family, he found from it.

Having moved to Sydney from Kempsey, Victor found friends in Bob Smith, Bob Morgan, Bill Kennedy, Danny Rose and the late George Jackson.
The founders of the NSW Koori Knockout competition
The Koori Knockout founders (L-R) Bob Morgan, Bill ‘Jeep’ Kennedy, Dan Rose, Victor Wright and Bob Smith (Supplied) Source: Facebook / Facebook- NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout - 40 year anniversary
These were the six men who concocted the Koori Knockout at the Cliffton Hotel in Redfern.

“In 1971 I was coaching Koori Tigers there was no Aboriginal side in the Newtown comp so we got down together and thought what could we do,” said Victor told the NRL.

Not long after, seven teams gathered at Camdenville Oval to play the very first Knockout.

Now, 50 years later, the event has become the largest gathering of Indigenous people in the nation.
The legacy of Campbelltown Ghosts

But Victor’s legacy doesn’t end with the Knockout.

In his honour, his children formed Campbelltown Ghosts, a Knockout club representing Campbelltown and Macarthur.

“Originally my nephew and brothers and that. we went and played with other clubs in other towns, so we thought maybe it’s time to start our own club from our own town and our own community,” explained Victor’s daughter Yvette Wright.

“So myself and my nephew started Campbelltown ghosts, it goes back to the legacy of my dad being one of the six founders.”
Annotation 2022-10-10 101017.jpg
A photo of three generations of the Wright family playing for Campbelltown Ghosts. Credit: National Rugby League
Victor’s wife Tammy Wright said the team is the family’s legacy.

“Victor has been affiliated with many clubs over his lifetime . . . In terms of the Campbelltown Ghosts, that club is the legacy of what he has handed down not only to his children but his grandchildren.”

At one stage, Victor played alongside his children and grandchildren on the side.

“Three generations in one team. It’s not just about rugby league, it’s about family, it’s about culture,” said Tammy.
3 min read
Published 10 October 2022 at 1:54pm, updated 10 October 2022 at 3:38pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

