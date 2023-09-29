Koori Knockout Day 1: Competition kicks off at Tuggerah

The Koori Knockout is in full swing, with the juniors and women's teams battling it out at the Central Coast Regional Sporting and Recreation Complex today.





Check out the full results below.



Women

Round 1:



Yuin Fitt ( 0 ) v Bundjalung Tiddas ( 18 )

Round 2:



South Taree ( 12 ) v SerpentSSS ( 4 )

Newcastle All Blacks ( 6 ) v Dunghutti Connexions ( 24 )

Bower Birds ( 10 ) v Gumbayngirr Coffs Coast Raiders ( 14 )

Wellington Wedgetails ( 0 ) vs Newscastle Yowies ( 8 )

Gumbayngirr Rams ( 20 ) v Toomelah Tigers ( 8 )

Redfern All Blacks ( 10 ) v Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers ( 6 )

Darkinjung Waters ( 10 ) v Campbelltown Ghosts ( 10 )

Ngullinga Doobs United ( 4 ) v Bundjalung Tiddas ( 4 )

Round 3:



Dunghutti Connexions ( 0 ) v Redfern All Blacks ( 10 )

South Taree ( 0 ) v Gumbayngirr Rams ( 16 )

Gumbayngirr Coffs Coast Raiders ( 6 ) v Darkinjung Waters ( 28 )

Newscastle Yowies ( 24 ) v Ngullinga Doobs United ( 0 )

Semi Final:



Darkinjung Waters ( 0 ) v Newcastle Yowies ( 34 )

Gumbayngirr Rams ( 6 ) v Redfern All Blacks ( 18 )

Grand final:





Redfern All Blacks v Newcastle Yowies ( 2 October 1:20pm )





U17 Boys

Round 1:



La Perouse Panthers ( 34 ) v Wellington Wedgetails ( 0 )

Newcastle Emus ( 12 ) v Waterloo Storm ( 8 )

Tamworth Crows ( 4 ) v Bundjalung Baygal Warriors ( 24 )

Godfrey Swans Memorial ( 10 ) v Maitland United ( 4 )

Barwon United ( 0 ) v Erambie All Blacks ( 8 )

Mindaribba Warriors ( 10 ) v Newcastle Dolphins ( 12 )

Mt Druitt United ( 10 ) v Dunghutti ( 12 )

Newcastle All Blacks ( 10 ) v Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 10 )

Round 2:



Erambie All Blacks ( 6 ) v Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 18 )

La Perouse Panthers ( 32 ) v Newcastle Emus ( 0 )

Bundjalung Baygal Warriors ( 12 ) v Newcastle Dolphins ( 6 )

Dunghutti ( 0 ) v Godfrey Swans Memorial ( 0 )

Semi Final:



Bundjalung Baygal Warriors ( 34 ) v Godfrey Swans Memorial ( 6 )

La Perouse Panthers ( 12 ) v Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 0 )

Grand Final:





La Perouse Panthers v Bundjalung Baygal Warriors ( 2 October 12:30pm )





U17 Girls

Round 1:



Gadhu Sisters ( 20 ) v Campbelltown Ghosts ( 0 )

Round 2:



Minda Sisters ( 16 ) v Newcastle All Blacks ( 4 )

South Taree () v Gumbayngirr Rams

Northern United Dirawongs ( 32 ) v Central West Maliyan ( 4 )

Waterloo Storm ( 20 ) v Gadhu Sisters ( 0 )

Dunghutti Connexions ( 6 ) v Gumbayngirr Coffs Coast ( 8 )

Semi-Final:



Minda Sisters ( 12 ) v Waterloo Storm ( 4 )

Gumbayngirr Coffs Coast ( 0 ) v Northern United Dirawongs ( 0 )

Grand Final:





Northern United Dirawongs v Minda Sisters ( 2 October 11:40am )





U15 Boys

Round 1:



Outback Pirates ( 4 ) v Erambie Allblacks ( 20 )

South Taree ( 0 ) vs Newcastle Emus ( 14 )

Waterloo Storm ( 14 ) v Koori Warriors ( 16 )

Western Warriors ( 4 ) v La Perouse Panthers ( 32 )

Narwan Eels ( 0 ) v Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 0 )

Tamworth Crows ( 0 ) v Mindaribba Warriors ( 32 )

Newcastle Yowies ( 0 ) v Campbelltown Ghosts ( 16 )

Maitland United ( 0 ) v Dindima ( 0 )

Round 2:



South Taree ( 18 ) v Koori Warriors ( 10 )

Mindaribba Warriors ( 18 ) v Erambie Allblacks ( 8 )

La Perouse Panthers ( 0 ) v Campbelltown Ghosts ( 10 )

Dindima ( 8 ) v Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 6 )

Semi Final:



Campbelltown Ghosts ( 28 ) v Dindima ( 12 )

South Taree ( 6 ) v Mindaribba Warriors ( 42 )

Grand Final:





Campbelltown Ghosts v Mindaribba Warriors ( 2 October 10:50am )





U15 Girls

Round 1:



Gumbayngirr Coffs Coast Raiders ( 0 ) Newcastle Yowies ( 38 )

Darkinjung Waters ( 4 ) v Gambayngirr Rams ( 6 )

Round 2:



Gumbayngirr Rams ( 6 ) v Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 20 )

Moree Boomerangs ( 4 ) v Bundjalung Connections ( 26 )

Redfern All Blacks ( 12 ) v Central West Maliyan ( 12 )

Newcastle Yowies ( 18 ) v Gadhu Sisters ( 0 )

Semi Final:



Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 6 ) v Newcastle Yowies ( 18 )

Bundjalung Connections ( 6 ) v Central West Maliyan ( 4 )

Grand Final:





Bundjalung Connections v Newcastle Yowies ( 2 October 10:00am )





U13 Boys

Round 1:



Narwan Eels ( 8 ) v Campbelltown Ghosts ( 20 )

Round 2:



Wellington Wedgetails ( 32 ) v Murrawarri Warriors ( 0 )

Biripi Sharks ( 26 ) v Tingha Tigers ( 0 )

Blacktown Redbelly Warriors ( 0 ) v Mindaribba Warriors ( 20 )

Newcastle All Blacks ( 46 ) v Moree Boomerangs ( 6 )

Mt Druitt United ( 4 ) vs Darkinjung Waters ( 18 )

Dunghutti Connexions ( 4 ) Campbelltown Ghosts ( 10 )

Wollumbin Brothers ( 4 ) v La Perouse Panthers ( 30 )

Newcastle Emus ( 10 ) v Waterloo Storm ( 22 )

Round 3:



Darkinjung Waters ( 0 ) v Waterloo Storm ( 20 )

Wellington Wedgetails ( 0 ) v Newcastle All Blacks ( 28 )

Mindaribba Warriors ( 32 ) v Campbelltown Ghosts ( 0 )

La Perouse Panthers ( 28 ) v Biripi Sharks ( 6 )

Semi Final:



Newcastle All Blacks ( 6 ) v La Perouse Panthers ( 24 )

Waterloo Storm ( 0 ) v Mindaribba Warriors ( 40 )

Grand Final:



