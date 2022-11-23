Koori Knockout young gun Shaq Saunders heads from Karuah to South Sydney

It was the try of the Koori Knockout.





Sixteen-year-old five eighth Shaqueil Saunders, playing for Combined Countries, chipped off his right, gathered, chipped off his left, regathered then outpaced the cover defence to crash over near the posts.





What a moment. Clips from the broadcast went viral around the country.





And not long after, the Worimi and Biripi teenager's phone ran hot.





World Cup-winning winger Josh Addo-Carr was one of many who reached out for his number, to give it to his connections.





"It was exciting for the NRL players to pass my name around ... Latrell Mitchell put my name forward to some selectors," he told NITV.



After a whirlwind couple of weeks where Shaq and his family were inundated with interest - they eventually hooked up with veteran agent Gavin Orr, spoke with South Sydney - and now, the youngster heads down the freeway three times a week to wear the red and green.





He's one of a handful of 17-year-olds in the SG Ball squad for next season, which is under 19s and runs up until May. Bunnies legend John Sutton is the coach and Shaq says sometimes Sam Burgess is around too.





It's a big change for a boy from the bush but he is loving every minute.





'It's heaps good. Fitness is getting harder and harder each week, there's a good bunch of boys around its a good experience," he said as he drove to training with his mum, Leah.



From a tiny town

The hustle and bustle of the big smoke is a far cry from Shaq's quiet riverside home town of Karuah, famous for its oysters, which is around 45 minutes north of Newcastle.





His family live in the Karuah Aboriginal Community, a small reserve on the northern end of the town with a population of around 1600.





The teenager is set to finish up year 11 at Hunter River High School and is also working at a local restaurant to earn his way.



The sign welcoming all to the Karuah Aboriginal Community. Source: NITV / NITV News: Jodan Perry It's in his community that Shaq and many of the other young Koori kids spend hours honing their sporting skills on the grass that surrounds the centrepiece of the reserve, the hall.





While the fields would have seen many chip and chases from Saunders, who has always loved the game, it was from another code that he sharpened up the tools to pull off his memorable Knockout try.





"He spent three years away from the game playing soccer," said his father Ryan.





He learnt how to kick both feet, he can scorpion kick, he can do anything with a soccer ball too."



The grass around the Karuah Aboriginal Community Hall has seen its share of chip and chases by aspiring Rugby League stars across the years. Credit: Supplied: Michelle Perry It was his father that gave him the signal to let loose in the match when his team were falling behind against the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors.





"I just remember Dad on the sideline telling me 'if anything is going to happen it has to be now and you have to get involved and I got the ball and the first thing that came into my mind was kick it," Shaq said.





The instincts at that moment have paid off and now he's walking a similar path to his famous uncle, Eric Simms, the Rabbitohs field goal-kicking legend who changed the game with his right foot.





"We found out that Uncle Eric (Simms) left Karuah at the same age Shaqueil did, and he went and joined South Sydney. It's a bit of history repeating itself," Ryan said.





"Is it real? I have to pinch myself."



Coming through the grades - Shaq as a Myall River Junior with his father Ryan, and also at this year's Koori Knockout in Bomaderry. Credit: Supplied: Ryan Saunders

The kids want to come too

Leah Hayward, Shaq's mother, is doing the majority of the 5 hour round trips from Karuah to Malabar for the tri-weekly training sessions.





She's incredibly proud of her "hardworking, competitive and cheeky" boy and is happy to do anything she can so he can make the most of his opportunity.





But she is also sharing the love - with local children lining up to come on the trips with her.





"I have a list of kids that want to come down. I have already taken one girl down yesterday and I have another one tomorrow and more next week," she said.



They all want to come down and see what it's all about. He's just given hope to all the kids there.

Ryan said the news of his son's South Sydney journey is already inspiring others from the small town.





"It's opened up so many opportunities for other kids around here. Knowing that a kid like him, where he comes from and his upbringing and what he's doing," he said.





"The kids around Karuah now are like 'hey Shaq he signed with South Sydney' and he talks to them and says this could be you too."





With a trial against Cronulla in the coming weeks, the teenager is grateful for how things are turning out.





"From the little town I come from, it is an honour and a privilege," he said.



The smiles say it all - Shaq and his proud mother Leah are putting in the work to realise his dream. Credit: Supplied: Leah Hayward The author of this story is the cousin of Ryan and Shaqueil Saunders.

