In the Community

'The Blackest building on the block': one year on from the floods the Koori Mail has grand plans

Modelled on the emergency response centre they created, the Koori Mail are planning to develop a space where the Lismore community can continue coming together.

a composite of a smiling woman wearing a black tshirt with the words "get up stand up show up" in white, superimposed over a street shot of a blue two story mid-century building exterior that has a mural drawn over its lower level.

Naomi Moran has not stopped since the floods hit Lismore, the home town of the Koori Mail, and her plans are only getting bigger.

When last year’s floods ravaged through the north-eastern New South Wales city of Lismore, the bottom level of the iconic Koori Mail’s office was inundated with water.

Its destruction has been no less devastating than the loss of a home.

“With any kind of traumatic event, you don't really move on," general manager Naomi Moran says.

"You're always going to grieve that experience, so I think that will be ongoing.

“There are people in our communities that have certainly moved on, they've rebuilt, they're back to business, back in their homes… then there's some people that are still feeling really lost. There's that sense of being displaced and wondering when they can go back home.”
Bottom level of Koori Mail office in Lismore
The bottom level of Koori Mail's Lismore office that was devastated by last year's floods. Credit: Tanisha Williams

From crisis response, a seed grows

After a year of making sure the community has been well looked after following the devastation, the nation’s only Black-owned newspaper is now planning the future infrastructure of the building.

Prior to the floods the Koori Mail occupied the building’s lower level and part of upstairs but have since bought out the remaining section.
Just a couple of weeks ago the team moved their newsroom upstairs and have decided to build a community centre with a built-in café on the bottom level.

“I think one of the most special things about last year was the Koori Kitchen,” she says.

“Having this gathering space where people not only came to get food and water, but they came to sit and yarn and talk – those connections between Blackfullas and white fullas at that kitchen is pretty special.

"So what we acknowledged was that we need a space here in this community for mob to come and gather and meet, but also for non-Indigenous people to come to a culturally safe space as well.
READ MORE

Lismore's Koori Kitchen told to shut down to make way for more car parks

It hasn't been without its setbacks. The Koori Kitchen was forced to close down earlier this year, with the council wanting the carpark it was based in to be used by shoppers.

But Ms Moran isn't deterred, and has grand plans for the new space.

“I always joke about it, but I reckon this will be the Blackest building on the block.

“We certainly will be proud of that and we can't wait to share all the updates with everyone because it's been a long, hard 12 months.”
Wide shot of Koori Mail building
The Koori Mail now owns the entire building after buying out the previous owners following the floods. Credit: Tanisha Williams

Pride in solidarity

What has given the community hope over the past year is each other and way they’ve banded together in what has been for some the most difficult time of their lives.

“There’s a great sense of pride and empowerment in our Indigenous community here in the Bundjalung region after the floods,” Ms Moran said.

“I think we've proven to everybody, we absolutely can look after our people in the ways that we know how, we can govern our own affairs, we can take action when we’re called to action.”

But there’s still frustration and confusion among the community as to what’s happening with the rebuild.
READ MORE

Their father was last seen in a Lismore park. A year after the floods, it's where they gather to honour him

With Lismore’s entire CBD almost covered by 14.4 metres of floodwater this time last year, some businesses are not yet back up and running while many residents remain displaced.

“There's a lot of information that still needs to come into the community, obviously that comes from the top down,” Ms Moran said.

“What we'd like to see from those key decision makers and leaders is to have a bit of a reality check around what it means to live and exist in this community.

“We more communication on the rebuild process… but also a need to focus on, if this happens again, what's the strategy and making sure that it's really a holistic approach to what it looks like to prepare this region.

“Sit with community, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, and really know what it's like to live in a region where they're at risk of natural disaster.”
READ MORE

COMMENT: We are more than the wounds that have perpetuated our shared history

Share
4 min read
Published 3 March 2023 at 10:44am
By Tanisha Williams
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

Gweagal spears

Famous Kamay spears taken by Cpt Cook finally to be returned to Country

In the Community

328879739_2985254191771442_1520048758498050643_n.jpg

Their father was last seen in a Lismore park. A year after the floods, it's where they gather to honour him

Country

rolfe yuendumu web hero v2.jpg

The inquest into Kumanjayi Walker’s death resumed this week. Here's what happened

Justice

YOORROOK JUSTICE COMMISSION

Eunice Wright's daughters have honoured their late mother by sharing her story of being stolen

Justice

Stadium gig photo.jpg

Rickeeta's father didn't know of Harry Styles. Now he's a certified fan after the duo welcomed him to Country

Entertainment

A graphic of shelled necklaces with a beach in the background

How 3D printing can help preserve this sacred jewellery practice

Country

dean widders

Here's Dean Widders' predictions for the 2023 Rugby League calendar

Sport

5 men dressed casually stand at the front door of the Koori Kitchen holding a handwritten 'Koori Kitchen' sign

Lismore's Koori Kitchen told to shut down to make way for more car parks

In the Community