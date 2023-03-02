'The Blackest building on the block': one year on from the floods the Koori Mail has grand plans

When last year’s floods ravaged through the north-eastern New South Wales city of Lismore, the bottom level of the iconic Koori Mail’s office was inundated with water.





Its destruction has been no less devastating than the loss of a home.





“With any kind of traumatic event, you don't really move on," general manager Naomi Moran says.





"You're always going to grieve that experience, so I think that will be ongoing.





“There are people in our communities that have certainly moved on, they've rebuilt, they're back to business, back in their homes… then there's some people that are still feeling really lost. There's that sense of being displaced and wondering when they can go back home.”



The bottom level of Koori Mail's Lismore office that was devastated by last year's floods. Credit: Tanisha Williams

From crisis response, a seed grows

After a year of making sure the community has been well looked after following the devastation, the nation’s only Black-owned newspaper is now planning the future infrastructure of the building.





Prior to the floods the Koori Mail occupied the building’s lower level and part of upstairs but have since bought out the remaining section.



Just a couple of weeks ago the team moved their newsroom upstairs and have decided to build a community centre with a built-in café on the bottom level.





“I think one of the most special things about last year was the Koori Kitchen,” she says.





“Having this gathering space where people not only came to get food and water, but they came to sit and yarn and talk – those connections between Blackfullas and white fullas at that kitchen is pretty special.





"So what we acknowledged was that we need a space here in this community for mob to come and gather and meet, but also for non-Indigenous people to come to a culturally safe space as well.



It hasn't been without its setbacks. The Koori Kitchen was forced to close down earlier this year, with the council wanting the carpark it was based in to be used by shoppers.





But Ms Moran isn't deterred, and has grand plans for the new space.





“I always joke about it, but I reckon this will be the Blackest building on the block.





“We certainly will be proud of that and we can't wait to share all the updates with everyone because it's been a long, hard 12 months.”



The Koori Mail now owns the entire building after buying out the previous owners following the floods. Credit: Tanisha Williams

Pride in solidarity

What has given the community hope over the past year is each other and way they’ve banded together in what has been for some the most difficult time of their lives.





“There’s a great sense of pride and empowerment in our Indigenous community here in the Bundjalung region after the floods,” Ms Moran said.





“I think we've proven to everybody, we absolutely can look after our people in the ways that we know how, we can govern our own affairs, we can take action when we’re called to action.”





But there’s still frustration and confusion among the community as to what’s happening with the rebuild.



With Lismore’s entire CBD almost covered by 14.4 metres of floodwater this time last year, some businesses are not yet back up and running while many residents remain displaced.





“There's a lot of information that still needs to come into the community, obviously that comes from the top down,” Ms Moran said.





“What we'd like to see from those key decision makers and leaders is to have a bit of a reality check around what it means to live and exist in this community.





“We more communication on the rebuild process… but also a need to focus on, if this happens again, what's the strategy and making sure that it's really a holistic approach to what it looks like to prepare this region.





“Sit with community, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, and really know what it's like to live in a region where they're at risk of natural disaster.”

