Leaked report finds potential secret graves at Kinchela Boys Home

Potential "clandestine" or unmarked graves have been found on the ground of Kinchela Aboriginal Boys' Training Home near Kempsey, New South Wales.





The Boys Home is known as one of the most violent institutions of the Stolen Generations era. It ran under the operation of the Aborigines Protection Board, later known as the Aborigines Welfare Board, a division of the NSW Government.



Between 1924 and 1970, it's believed almost 600 Aboriginal boys, as young as five, were taken from their families and detained there.





Today, only 56 survivors remain.



Boys working at Kinchela Boys Home, Kempsey NSW Credit: KBH Aboriginal Corporation

Potential 'clandestine burials'

The Guardian revealed the findings on Thursday, reporting that potential graves were identified at nine "suspicious" sites on the grounds. The sites were identified via a ground-penetrating radar.





The report identified "high priority anomalies" at the sites which display "signal patterns that in other contexts have proven to be human burials".





It notes that if human remains are found in the identified areas, they would "likely be of the clandestine burial type and not typical Christian burials".





The report, which was sent to the NSW Government six months ago, recommended excavation as a way to determine if remains are buried on site and acknowledge there may be other graves in locations not yet examined at the home.



Fear of a 'typical government cover-up'

Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation (KBHAC), the survivor organisation for the institution, is lobbying both the state and federal governments to fund further searches on the property.





KBHAC are also calling for excavation at the identified sites to understand if the remains are children and if they were buried secretly.





KBHAC Chairman, Uncle James Michael 'Widdy' Welsh said this is about revealing the truth of what really happened at the institution.





"This is truth-telling. It’s all about family: the truth that we talk about is something we held inside of ourselves because we had fear about talking about it," said Uncle Widdy.





"Their policies took us away from our families. I want their policies to give us back our heritage and build back our families.





"We know what works for us: the government needs to give us resources so we can make our families and communities strong again.”



Uncle James Michael 'Widdy' Welsh, KBHAC Chairman. Credit: Uncle Michael Widdy Welsh, KBHAC The report was prepared originally for the NSW government at the request of Kinchela survivors and was provided to Aboriginal Affairs NSW (AANSW) in March 2023.





A briefing was held to inform Kinchela survivors, local Aboriginal families and Traditional Owners.





In June, KBHAC Board requested urgent excavation and archeological work begin at the site. The Guardian noted a meeting between the Board and AANSW took place on June 28 as a result.





KBHAC also requested a meeting with the Heritage Council of NSW and archaeological consultants to discuss a path forward. This meeting is yet to take place.



KBHAC Board Member Uncle Roger Jarrett hopes that breaking the story will spotlight what has been "covered over by the government".





“It’s gotta be published because the truth has gotta come out. For the future, it’s important to get the truth done, because a lot of stuff has been covered over by the government," he said.





"For our justice and for our healing for all our brothers."



Uncle Roger said any additional surveys need to "go down 3 or 4 metres to actually do a proper job". If not, he fears it will be "a typical government cover-up".





"Hopefully this makes the news around the world . . . and makes some people think and do the right thing by us," he said.





"As a child when you’re taken you lose your identity, your culture, the lot. And you also lose your love and your heart, which is still buried in that place now.





"So all the boys feel the same: we gotta get it back, to say we’re free and not locked in that hell anymore.”





On Friday, Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney pushed for an investigation into the findings, saying the claims of secret burials were "deeply disturbing".





NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty David Harris did not respond to NITV's request for comment.





However, in a statement to The Guardian, a spokesperson said the team is working in consultation with KBHAC and the Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council.





NITV contacted Kempsey Local Aboriginal Land Council who will not be commenting.





