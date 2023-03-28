Linden Malayta left his Queensland town four years ago. He hasn't been seen since

A $500,000 reward is on offer to help solve the suspected murder of Aboriginal teenager Linden Malayta in north Queensland four years ago.





The 18-year-old was last seen in the town of Ayr and was possibly travelling to Townsville in March 2019.





Mr Malayta hasn't made direct contact with family or friends in Ayr since then and police hold concerns for his welfare.



Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit Officer in Charge Dave Miles will on Tuesday announce a $500,000 reward for information that helps solve his disappearance and suspected murder.





Senior Sergeant Miles said in January that multiple sightings of Mr Malayta in Townsville since he was last seen in Ayr couldn't be confirmed.





"We have exhausted all avenues of our investigation and are seeking any information the community may be able to provide, no matter how small or insignificant they may think it is," he said in a statement at the time.



