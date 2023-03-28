Justice

Linden Malayta left his Queensland town four years ago. He hasn't been seen since

Mr Malayta's family and friends have not heard from him since 2019.

ayr.png

Police have offered a reward for information on Mr Malayta's whereabouts.

A $500,000 reward is on offer to help solve the suspected murder of Aboriginal teenager Linden Malayta in north Queensland four years ago.

The 18-year-old was last seen in the town of Ayr and was possibly travelling to Townsville in March 2019.

Mr Malayta hasn't made direct contact with family or friends in Ayr since then and police hold concerns for his welfare.
READ MORE

Police say stolen vehicle could be linked Jeremiah Rivers disappearance

Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit Officer in Charge Dave Miles will on Tuesday announce a $500,000 reward for information that helps solve his disappearance and suspected murder.

Senior Sergeant Miles said in January that multiple sightings of Mr Malayta in Townsville since he was last seen in Ayr couldn't be confirmed.

"We have exhausted all avenues of our investigation and are seeking any information the community may be able to provide, no matter how small or insignificant they may think it is," he said in a statement at the time.

Mr Malayta is Aboriginal with brown eyes and dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, which he frequently wore.
READ MORE

OPINION: Four Corners' 'How many more?' reveals the nation's crisis of Indigenous women missing and murdered

Share
1 min read
Published 28 March 2023 2:28pm
Updated 28 March 2023 2:56pm
Source: AAP

Popular stories

Royston Sagigi-Baira wins 2023 Australian Idol title

Royston's lifelong love of music has led him from Mapoon to the title of Australian Idol

Excellence

The mother of Aubrey Donahue at a community meeting with police, held at the Mareeba Community Church Fellowship.

'We're here crying': This Queensland community is in turmoil after police shot an Indigenous man dead

Death in Custody

2023 National Indigenous Championships

Tyran was 'so bored' playing his first cricket match. Now he's representing his people on the world stage

Sport

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

The Voice Referendum question has been announced. This is what it means

Federal Politics

William barton.png

5 Indigenous engineering feats you should know about

Excellence

AFL BULLDOGS SAINTS

AFL investigating racial abuse aimed at Bulldogs' Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Racism

LIDIA THORPE PHOTO.jpg

'I got pulverised': Lidia Thorpe knocked to the ground by police in trans rally confrontation

Politics

Wearing the black and red jersey of the HAWKS BOMBERS, Anthony raises his arms in celebration, a broad smile revealing a mouth guard in the Aboriginal flag colours

'I got her a caravan': Returning to AFL, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti had to settle a bet with his mum

Sport