Living Black just scooped an award for reporting on Western Australia's 'cultural genocide'

The nation's longest-running Indigenous current affairs program, hosted by Karla Grant, took home the Kennedy Award for environmental reporting.

kennedy.png

The Living Black team, including Karla Grant, took home the award for their outstanding reporting on environmental issues.

NITV's celebrated current affairs program Living Black has been recognised at one of the country's most prestigious journalism awards.

The Kennedy Awards honour outstanding work across the nation's media outlets, with awards for reporting on Indigenous affairs, politics and sport, amongst others.

Friday's awards ceremony saw Living Black, hosted by respected Arrernte journalist Karla Grant, win the award for Outstanding Reporting on the Environment.

The winning episode, Western Australia's 'Cultural Genocide', addresses the ongoing difficulties faced by those seeking to protect the state's First Nations heritage from disturbance and destruction.

The issue has seen international attention since the destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves in 2020 caused outrage around the world.

The Western Australian government recently announced that new heritage protection laws, introduced after years of consultation and in the wake of the Juukan Gorge fiasco, would be repealed.

The gong is far from Living Black's first, having already collected decorations from the Kennedy, First Nations Media, and Walkley Awards.

You can watch Living Black on SBS On Demand.
What's going on with Western Australia's Aboriginal heritage laws?

Karla Grant has been telling Black stories for 20 years. Take a look at some of her powerful moments

Published 21 August 2023 2:30pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

