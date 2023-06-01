Politics

The Voice will spark an improvement in Indigenous mental health, say peak bodies

The Australian Indigenous Doctors Association say the Voice will result in better mental health outcomes, as legislation enabling the vote passes the lower house.

Aboriginal flag

A leading medical organisation said that the Voice would lead to improved health and wellbeing amongst First Nations people. Source: AAP

Two of the country's leading medical bodies have come out in support of the Voice to Parliament, as the referendum debate prepares to enter a new phase.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists and the Australian Indigenous Doctors Association (AIDA) have backed the proposed constitutional change.

AIDA chief executive Donna Burns said the Voice would improve wellbeing for Indigenous people.
READ MORE

OPINION: What is the real question at the heart of the Voice referendum?

"The data overwhelmingly demonstrates that an unacceptable health gap persists due to the health inequities experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," the Wiradjuri woman said.

"The position that AIDA holds is based on our vision to rectify the continued health-disparity that disproportionately affects Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders."

The college said the Indigenous Voice would lead to a significant step forward and would also result in better mental health outcomes.
READ MORE

Uluru Statement advocates push referendum success in Reconciliation Week

"We are acutely aware of the trauma inflicted on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples due to the ongoing impact of colonisation, dispossession, and systemic racism and inequality," the organisation said in a statement.

"Just as person-centred care is the foundation of mental health care, self-determination is critical for better mental health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."

The support comes as laws to set up the Indigenous Voice referendum passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill, which will finalise the referendum question and constitutional changes put to the public, will now move to the Senate.
READ MORE

The Lower House has voted to set up the Voice Referendum. So, what happens next?

It's expected to pass parliament later this month, before the referendum will be held between October and December.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney urged for people who did not know much about the Voice to consider the inequality people faced before making up their mind,

"I would say to those people ... look into your heart and look into the situation Aboriginal people are in in this country," she said.

"This is where the rubber hits the road. This is where the campaign actually gets into full swing."
READ MORE

No accountability for Liberal MP who inferred Indigenous people should say 'thank you' for colonisation

Share
2 min read
Published 1 June 2023 11:52am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Popular stories

BARUNGA VOICE DECLARATION

NT land councils back the Voice to Parliament at Barunga Festival, 'to finally be respected as equals'

In the Community

ROB COLLINS.jpg

The First Inventors: A ground-breaking documentary series that aims to rewrite Australian history

What's On

BARUNGA FESTIVAL

NT land councils pledge support of Voice ahead of Barunga Festival

Federal Politics

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER

Referendum changes to pass Parliament after Labor wins Coalition support

Politics

Childcare graduate web header.jpg

Tiffany’s Dad taught her to love learning. Now, she’s teaching the next generation

Education

LINDA BURNEY PRESSER

Indigenous deaths in custody a 'national shame'. Govt hails justice reinvestment as the answer

Justice

NATIONAL SORRY DAY RALLY SYDNEY

OPINION: The Voice will deliver the same govt control over Black lives. We need land rights and sovereignty

Justice

Barunga Treaty

On This Day: The painting of the Barunga Statement

Politics