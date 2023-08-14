Community Sports

Meet some of the deadly mob who competed at Mount Isa's Indigenous Rodeo

Mount Isa's Indigenous Rodeo is back for its second year.

article header.jpg

From left to right: Uncle Dexter Dick, Shilo Gosbee, Cordel Gosbee, Darryl Chong

Proud Waluwarra men Shilo and Cordel Gosbee are father and son.

They competed together at the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships over the weekend.

The Gosbee men teamed up in the team roping event and versed each other in steer wrestling.

Both said the highlight of the event was being able to spend time with each other.
father and son.jpeg
Shilo and Cordel Gosbee
"My favourite part about being in the arena is riding with my son. It's a great feeling," said Shilo Gosbee.

The Indigenous rodeo, held on Kalkutungu Country, celebrates the skills of Indigenous Rodeo competitors and platforms the stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Stockmen and Stockwomen.

The Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers and the Komet Torres Strait Islander Arts and Culture Dance Group delivered the Welcome to Country before Jessica Mauboy took the stage for the evening's rodeo rock show.

"This landmark Indigenous rodeo event celebrates Indigenous culture and importantly, creates opportunities for Indigenous youth to train and become professional rodeo competitors," said Patrick Cooke, CEO of Mona Aboriginal Corporation.
darryl.png
Darryl Chong during the rodeo.
People come far and wide to compete in and support the Indigenous rodeo.

Darryl Chong is originally from Cloncurry and has been bull riding for 17 years now.

Known by his popular nickname as Chongy, Darryl is a protection athlete who has won five Australian titles.

He says his job is to be a bodyguard for the cowboys and to lead the bulls away from the riders so that they can get out of the arena safely.
darryl.jpeg
Mr Chong says he's at the end of his career.
Mr Chong is now wanting to help bring in a new generation of rookie protection athletes.

"Bringing a couple of young guys through and my little brother who are going really well. Just guiding them and making sure they're doing everything right," he told NITV.
It's the biggest rodeo in Australia and it's the best. Just to be a part of it and contribute just a little bit... it's just amazing to be here.
Like Mr Chong, Waanyi man Uncle Dexter Dick is a protection athlete.
dexter.jpeg
Uncle Dexter was taught by Darryl Chong
As a protection athlete, he says his job is to save the Cowboys.

"Chongy taught me some moves," says Uncle Dexter.

Uncle started his journey eleven years ago and hasn't looked back since.
dex.jpeg
Protection athlete Dexter Dick
2 min read
Published 14 August 2023 4:10pm
Updated 14 August 2023 4:13pm
By Bronte Charles, Lily Meek
Source: NITV

