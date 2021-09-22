Most First Nations representatives ever in NT parliament

The Northern Territory parliament now has six First Nations members after Labor's Dheran Young was sworn in on Wesnesday.





It was a festive and colourful affair as family and friends celebrated the event with traditional song, dance and body painting.





With his induction, the number of First Nations representatives currently in the territory's political body rises to six, the most ever for any state or federal parliament.





He joins Labor contingent Chansey Paech, Ngaree Ah Kit, Selina Uibo and Lawrence Costa, as well as Independent member Mark Yingiya Guyula.



A young supporter of the Member for Daly helped to celebrate his swearing in ceremony. Source: Facebook: Dheran Young Yaegl man Young won a decisive and historic victory just over a week ago, winning the Daly seat from the opposition for the incumbent Labor government, the first such victory ever achieved at a by-election.





The Northern Territory has a strong history of First Nations representation, with a total of 22 Indigenous members elected since 1974. It's more than three times the number of next-best WA (seven).



