New data on Closing the Gap reveals only 4 out of 19 targets are on track

New data released by the Productivity Commission on Thursday reveals that only 4 of the 19 Closing the Gap targets are on track, indicating that life outcomes for mob are continuing to worsen.





There has been progress made in the number of First Nations children enrolled in preschool and there are fewer Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth in detention.





However, the data reveals that the targets to reduce the number of Indigenous adults in prison and children in out of home care are not on track and are in fact worsening.



Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says that there's a need for structural reform.



Linda Burney says the Voice will help address Closing the Gap targets. "The latest Closing the Gap data shows once again that the status quo is not working," Ms Burney said.





"We cannot continue to go down the track of very little change. The change that's required is big structural reform."





"What it shouts to me is ... that there is a need to do things differently, which is why the referendum and a Voice to Parliament is so important," she said.





Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy said the lack of progress was frustrating.



Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy Source: Supplied "Significant investment has been made in initiatives for Indigenous Australians in our first year of government including in health, housing and education," she told AAP.





"But there is still a long road ahead to Closing the Gap in true partnership with Indigenous communities to improve outcomes today and for future generations."

