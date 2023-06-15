Politics

New data on Closing the Gap reveals only 4 out of 19 targets are on track

Just four of the Closing the Gap targets are 'on track', 11 targets are 'not on track', and four targets can't assess a trend.

The Productivity Commission has released a new report analysing Indigenous disadvantage.

Australia is on track to fail again in its Closing the Gap targets. Source: AAP

New data released by the Productivity Commission on Thursday reveals that only 4 of the 19 Closing the Gap targets are on track, indicating that life outcomes for mob are continuing to worsen.

There has been progress made in the number of First Nations children enrolled in preschool and there are fewer Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth in detention.

However, the data reveals that the targets to reduce the number of Indigenous adults in prison and children in out of home care are not on track and are in fact worsening.
Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says that there's a need for structural reform.
linda_burney_twitter.jpg
Linda Burney says the Voice will help address Closing the Gap targets.
"The latest Closing the Gap data shows once again that the status quo is not working," Ms Burney said.

"We cannot continue to go down the track of very little change. The change that's required is big structural reform."

Linda Burney said that the proposal for an Indigenous Voice to parliament would help address the Closing the Gap targets.
"What it shouts to me is ... that there is a need to do things differently, which is why the referendum and a Voice to Parliament is so important," she said.

Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy said the lack of progress was frustrating.
Malarndirri
Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy Source: Supplied
"Significant investment has been made in initiatives for Indigenous Australians in our first year of government including in health, housing and education," she told AAP.

"But there is still a long road ahead to Closing the Gap in true partnership with Indigenous communities to improve outcomes today and for future generations."
With additional reporting from AAP
Published 15 June 2023 1:34pm
Updated 15 June 2023 3:06pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV
