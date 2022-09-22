New York Times under fire for 'racist' Uncle Jack Charles obituary

Social media users have blasted the New York Times for a 'disrespectful' obituary marking the passing of beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles.





In a Twitter post, which linked to the publication's obituary of the national legend, the account emphasised the struggles the actor, musician and activist had experienced, rather than the overwhelmingly positive attributes he was remembered for across the country last week.





The obituary itself said Mr Charles' had a 'penchant' for theft, and mentioned his experience of being taken from his family at four months old, in doing so referring to the "so-called" Stolen Generations.





The online version has since been changed to remove both of these elements, while the Twitter post was taken down and replaced, with the account adding that it was "because it lacked proper context."





Academic and researcher Professor Bronwyn Carlson said the original language was "really inappropriate".





"I was quite shocked," she told NITV News.





"It's absolutely poor journalism to pick the worst moment of someone's life to frame their entire life story."



The New York Times posted the article online on Wednesday with a caption saying Uncle Jack Charles had a 'penchant' for burglary. Source: Twitter / @nytimesarts Professor Carlson, who called the obituary 'racist' in a tweet, also made reference to the recent wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen's death, and the heavy consequences some had faced for deviating from the accepted dialogue.





"We've seen Indigenous people literally punished for making [any statement] that was deemed derogatory... because they didn't display the right kind of sympathy to the Queen," she said.





"And then here we have a significant Elder who was held in really high regard. Regardless of any kind of difficulties that they've had in their life, to tarnish their passing in such a way was so disrespectful and harmful to Indigenous people."





Professor Carlson said the incident was emblematic of the media depiction of Indigenous peoples, and an attendant lack of context around the difficulties First Nations communities face.





"This is a person who was well known as being forcibly removed from their family as a child, and all the horrors that that might entail. We know that those people who were removed, suffered psychological, sexual violence, physical violence, and so forth,", she said.





"So for this person to have some hardships, and that to be the focus of that headline was completely inappropriate. It was really an act of violence."



'Full apology now'

Many users responded angrily to the publication's choice of words, passionately defending the life of the Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man.





"This is disgraceful. Full apology now," posted former NRL star Casey Conway.





"What a disgraceful headline," concurred journalist Sophie McNeill.





"UNCLE Jack Charles is and was an icon. You disrespect his legacy and his memory with your gammin article," wrote Twitter user Anissa Jones.





Neither the New York Times nor the author Natasha Frost have responded to the criticism.



