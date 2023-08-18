NSW Police are investigating after shocking footage emerges of an Aboriginal teen's arrest

Confronting video of a NSW police officer arresting an Aboriginal teenager in Taree has gone viral online, and led to calls for a parliamentary inquiry.





In the footage, the 18-year-old, who suffers from a disability, can be seen falling to the ground and appears to have a seizure while in the officer's custody. The officer then pulls him to his feet and leads him on.





In a separate video, also posted to social media, the officer appears to perform a leg swipe from behind on the handcuffed teenager, who does not resist.



READ MORE NSW Police officer charged with assault after arresting Indigenous teen

Greens call for parliamentary inquiry

Police were called after the teenager was allegedly seen engaging in property offences.





Speaking to The Guardian, the man's aunt said he was extremely distressed by the incident.





“He said, ‘I thought I was dying in the cell last night’. He said ‘I couldn’t move’,” she said after speaking to him from jail.





“No one deserves to be treated like that.”





NSW Police said the incident is being investigated.





"The investigation, conducted by Manning-Great Lakes Police District, will examine the response and arrest made by a police officer," they said in a statement.



READ MORE Police officer who kicked handcuffed Indigenous teen in the face sentenced to community service

However, NSW Greens justice spokesperson Sue Higginson said more drastic action needs to be taken, calling for a parliamentary inquiry.





"The footage of this incident is shocking," she said.





"A vulnerable person was experiencing a medical episode and the police responded with violence instead of calling an ambulance.





"This is completely unacceptable and shows us once again that we do have a police problem in this state.





Ms Higginson also cast doubt on whether the investigation flagged by police would be sufficient.





"This is a problem too far-reaching and deeply embedded to be dealt with by NSW police internally."





The teenager first appeared before Taree Local Court and Wednesday and was refused bail, police said.



