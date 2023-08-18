Justice

NSW Police are investigating after shocking footage emerges of an Aboriginal teen's arrest

The teenager suffers from a disability and appears to be having a seizure in the footage, which began circulating on social media earlier this week.

Taree arrest web Hero.jpg

Stills from video footage depicting the arrest. NSW Police have announced an investigation into the incident.

Confronting video of a NSW police officer arresting an Aboriginal teenager in Taree has gone viral online, and led to calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

In the footage, the 18-year-old, who suffers from a disability, can be seen falling to the ground and appears to have a seizure while in the officer's custody. The officer then pulls him to his feet and leads him on.

In a separate video, also posted to social media, the officer appears to perform a leg swipe from behind on the handcuffed teenager, who does not resist.
READ MORE

NSW Police officer charged with assault after arresting Indigenous teen

Greens call for parliamentary inquiry

Police were called after the teenager was allegedly seen engaging in property offences.

Speaking to The Guardian, the man's aunt said he was extremely distressed by the incident.

“He said, ‘I thought I was dying in the cell last night’. He said ‘I couldn’t move’,” she said after speaking to him from jail.

“No one deserves to be treated like that.”

NSW Police said the incident is being investigated.

"The investigation, conducted by Manning-Great Lakes Police District, will examine the response and arrest made by a police officer," they said in a statement.
READ MORE

Police officer who kicked handcuffed Indigenous teen in the face sentenced to community service

However, NSW Greens justice spokesperson Sue Higginson said more drastic action needs to be taken, calling for a parliamentary inquiry.

"The footage of this incident is shocking," she said.

"A vulnerable person was experiencing a medical episode and the police responded with violence instead of calling an ambulance.

"This is completely unacceptable and shows us once again that we do have a police problem in this state.

Ms Higginson also cast doubt on whether the investigation flagged by police would be sufficient.

"This is a problem too far-reaching and deeply embedded to be dealt with by NSW police internally."

The teenager first appeared before Taree Local Court and Wednesday and was refused bail, police said.

He is due in court again on September 18.
READ MORE

NSW Police officer who hit Aboriginal teenager with torch engaged in 'serious misconduct'

Share
2 min read
Published 18 August 2023 3:49pm
Updated 18 August 2023 4:58pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

LIDIA THORPE PRESS CLUB

Lidia Thorpe is calling for the referendum to be scrapped

Politics

Australian Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The No campaign has dropped volunteers for making 'racist' comments

Federal Politics

VOICE TO PARLIAMENT PANEL SYDNEY

Govt releases first dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander action plan to end domestic violence

Justice

A sign reading 'coroner's court'

Yolngu woman was removed from domestic violence support before she was killed by her partner

Justice

young boys in school uniform stand before a minivan amongst an outdoor scene

This Wiradjuri-made school program is helping these boys connect to their identity

In the Community

Nanna Bess Liddle, Host Talia Liddle, Pop Bruce Breaden.jpg

The world's oldest river flows through the Central Desert. A new series shares its stories

Country

TAMIL BILOELA FAMILY VIGIL

Parliament House vigil organised for WA mother who died in her home

Justice

PAULINE HANSON VIDEO STILLS WEB HEADER.jpg

One Nation accused of pushing misinformation in edited viral video

Politics