NT land councils back the Voice to Parliament at Barunga Festival, 'to finally be respected as equals'

Members of Northern Territory Aboriginal Land Councils have gathered at Barunga, to declare their support of an Indigenous Voice in the upcoming referendum.





More than 200 representatives of the Northern, Central, Tiwi and Anindilyakwa Aboriginal Land Councils gathered on the Traditional Lands of the Bagala (Jawoyn).





Land council members signed the Declaration and a copy was then presented to Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.



Linda Burney was handed a declaration by the NT's four land councils in support of a First Nations voice. Source: Supplied / Central Land Council The 2023 Barunga Voice Declaration calls "for the recognition of our peoples in our still young constitution by enshrining our Voice to the parliament and executive government, never to be rendered silent with the stroke of a pen again".



Northern Land Council chair, Samuel Bush-Blanasi said that he believes voting yes will help his clan, community and family finally be respected as equals.





“I am very proud the NLC is hosting this historic meeting at Barunga. We are standing strong together as we continue our long struggle."





"We [are] asking all Australians to support us and vote ‘Yes’ so we can finally be respected as equals,” Mr Bush-Blansai said.



More than 200 elected members of the Land Councils signed the declaration. Source: Supplied / Central Land Council Matthew Palmer, chair of the Central Land Council said that he doesn't want Australians to be confused by the "nay-sayers" in Canberra.





"We must right the wrongs of the past and deal with the serious issues impacting First Nations peoples, empower First Nations peoples and unite our country."





Thomas Amagula, the Anindilyakwa deputy chair, made reference to the famous statement of 1988 in his call to action.





“The call for constitutional recognition and a Voice to Parliament is about respect and coming together as a country to build a future we can all be proud of."



This is what those old leaders started back in 1988 and we stand here today to carry on the spirit of their legacy.

Tiwi Land Council chair, Gibson Farmer Illortaminni spoke on behalf of the Tiwi people.





"Through the proposed referendum and the establishment of a Voice to Parliament, we, the Tiwi people, want to be at the table when decisions are made that affect our land, culture, and future," he said.





Minister of Indigenous Australians Linda Burney also addressed the gathering.





"This is your voice. It is not the voice of Canberra. It is the voice of the bush, of the regions and of people living in urban areas."





"The people here in the territory we just heard from felt very disempowered. The legacy of the intervention still looms large here. Let us think what a Voice can do for us into the future.



Minister for Indigenous Australins Linda Burney addressed the NT land councils who gathered at Barunga Source: AAP / AAP Image/Joel Carrett "I want you to know that I want to work in partnership with you. It's not about me making decisions for you.





"I know how much these words mean to you and to your communities, how much you wish to be heard, how much you wish to see your fellow Australians stand up with you and vote yes in the upcoming referendum.



