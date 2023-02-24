Justice

Constable Zachary Rolfe defends actions in open letter and leaves country

The Constable defended himself in the open letter, saying the NT Police used him as a pawn.

Zachary Rolfe departs the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in Darwin, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Constable Zachary Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kumanjayi Walker. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) NO ARCHIVING

Constable Zachary Rolfe following his acquittal in 2022. Source: AAP

A Northern Territory police officer who shot an Indigenous teenager dead has penned an open letter and left the country.

Constable Zachary Rolfe, who shot Kumanjayi Walker three times during a bungled outback arrest in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, in November 2019, flew out of Canberra on Thursday.
'Full of anger and grief': Kumanjayi Walker’s family devastated by not guilty verdict

The 31-year-old has defended his character in an open letter and criticised the NT Police Force and its commissioner for how they handled the inquest into the shooting.

The letter comes after his refusal to answer questions at the coronial inquest into the 19-year-old Warlpiri man's death.
Kumanjayi Walker
Kumanjayi Walker was shot and killed by Constable Rolfe in Yuendumu in 2019. Source: Supplied
Const Rolfe referred to Mr Walker in the letter and made statements about his past.

“Walker was a young man with a violent past who abused many in his community, including young girls and boys,” he wrote.

He said the NT Police Force had wasted millions of dollars on disciplining him rather than giving him a medal.

"Despite this, the coronial focus is still on me rather than on areas that could improve the circumstances of the NT," he wrote.

He also justified a series of texts in which he used derogatory terms towards Indigenous people, calling it "playground" language.

"I have used rude and racist terms regarding nearly every race, most often my own."
Zachary Rolfe refuses to answer questions during Kumanjayi Walker inquest

He dedicated 600 words to outlining rescues and patrols he had conducted as a police officer.

In contrast, he said many details covered in the inquest had been taken out of context, "with several maligned cops talking badly about me".

NT police leadership had used him as a pawn to satisfy their political goals, he wrote.

"Right now, the NT Police is broken."
Seven major issues to be considered in Kumanjayi Walker inquest

Const Rolfe is appealing a NT Supreme Court ruling that he should answer questions about the text messages, his alleged excessive use of force and allegations he falsified a police recruitment application at an ongoing coronial inquest into the shooting.

His father, Canberra-based businessman Richard Rolfe, told The Australian he knew where his son was but not when or if he was coming home.

Const Rolfe's lawyers declined to comment.
2 min read
Published 24 February 2023 at 5:06pm
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

