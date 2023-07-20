State Politics

NT government has extended Alice Springs takeaway alcohol restrictions for at least another year

The NT government said the restrictions, introduced in January, were reducing harm according to police officers and hospital staff.

ALICE SPRINGS STOCK

NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles made the announcement. Source: AAP / Darren England

Alcohol restrictions will remain in place in Alice Springs for at least 12 months with the Northern Territory government pointing to a reduction in harm.

The restrictions were introduced in January and include limits on bottle shop trading hours with no takeaways allowed on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Customers are also limited to one purchase each day.
The government said alcohol-related emergency department presentations at Alice Springs Hospital had reduced by a third and domestic violence incidents had halved since the moves were introduced.

NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said with the restrictions having a desired impact, it was important the momentum was not lost.

"Our police officers, our hospital staff and our social sector, who work in Alice have been loud and clear," she said.

"They are all telling us that these restrictions need to stay in place - we are listening to them."

Ms Fyles said she knew some retailers might not like the approach.

"It's a difficult decision, but it's the right decision, it has to be done," she said.

Ms Fyles said the government would review the rules at some point, probably in a year to 18 months.
Published 20 July 2023 4:24pm
Source: AAP

