Open letter slams FIFA for 'egregious' failure to support First Nations football

Indigenous Football Australia (IFA) has blasted FIFA for the "egregious omission" of failing to commit funds to local First Nations soccer.





As part of its Legacy '23 plan, the international sporting body has stated a commitment to both increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation in the game and improving social outcomes for First Nations people.





But in an open letter, IFA and several high profile signatories including Adam Goodes accused the organisation of failing to live up to its word.



"Despite ubiquitous Indigenous culture, symbolism, traditional ceremonies and installations at the World Cup and the holding out of Indigenous culture as something of central value to football, not a single dollar from the legacy program has been committed to organisations that are Indigenous-led, managed and have long carried the burden for First Nations in the Australian game," the letter states.





"Without support for the Indigenous community and their programs, we consider this symbolism empty."





The letter was also signed by Stan Grant, current Matilda Jada Whyman and football legend John Moriarty AM.





The Moriarty Foundation has long been the torch-bearer for Indigenous participation in the game. Moriarty himself was the first Aboriginal player ever selected for the national team.



FIFA defends record

FIFA chief women's officer Sarai Bareman has defended the tournament's record, explaining that she is of Samoan and Dutch heritage and spent formative years in New Zealand, so advancing the rights of Indigenous peoples across the globe is a matter of deep importance to her.





Ms Bareman said in a statement that the tournament had undertaken a range of initiatives including recognition of First Nations cultures through artworks, cultural training for staff, integration of cultural protocols into the closing, opening and pre-match ceremonies and bringing First Nations youth from regional and remote grass roots communities to tournament matches.



"FIFA will continue to work closely with Football Australia to support it in its ongoing work in the First Nations football space," she said, adding that this will include specific investment under the Legacy 23 strategy in the participation and leadership and development pillars.





Ms Bareman encouraged Indigenous Football Australia to connect with Football Australia and its national Indigenous advisory group.





Indigenous Football Australia said, while the emphasis on culture at the tournament was welcome, they are concerned about grassroots investment following the world cup.





"We are pleased to see the recognition of Indigenous culture, symbolism, ceremonies and installations in the FIFA Women's World Cup and the consultation with Indigenous advisors in the planning, management and delivery of the tournament," Indigenous Football Australia Council member Ros Moriarty said.





"But this is not nearly enough.





"The Indigenous Football Australia Council is seeking amendments to the Legacy23 Plan to specify funding support for, and recognition of, Indigenous-led, grassroots programs that are driving the power of football every day to improve life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and provide a pipeline of standout talent to the game."



