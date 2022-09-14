'Pathetic': NRL accused of double standards after suspending NRLW star over Queen death post

The National Rugby League has been dragged by a number of prominent First Nations people after it issued a breach notice to Newcastle NRLW star Caitlin Moran.





In a statement on Tuesday night, The NRL proposed a one-week suspension and a suspended fine of a quarter of the Gomeroi and Anaiwan woman's contract for a post she wrote on social media following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Friday, that it says "caused damage to the game."





Ms Moran, an Indigenous All Stars and Australian representative, has also been asked to attend NRL-recommended education and training "in consultation with the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council" regarding her social media use.





While the Knights NRLW coach and Gomeroi man, Ronald Griffiths spoke up for Moran after their match against the Roosters on the weekend, noting that “the relationship between Indigenous people and the monarchy is a complicated one,” the Knights issued a statement half an hour after the NRL’s - confirming they backed the sanctions.





Ms Moran has until Tuesday to respond to the breaches.





'A disproportionate reaction'

Fans have labelled the decision ‘weak’ and a ‘disproportionate reaction’ while some threatened to revoke their Knights memberships.





“She's punished because she's speaking out as a First Nations woman against the monarchy and its colonial violence here in Australia,” Bundjalung Widubul-Wiabul woman and Human Rights advocate Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts told NITV News.





“It's intersectionality. A black woman will always cop the heaviest brunt end when it comes to punishments.





“I think that the Knights definitely have a duty and responsibility to step up and defend their First Nations player because we know the consequences of what happens when First Nations players are punished and not supported through this process.”





NITV News has briefly spoken to Caitlin Moran and understands she is doing okay.



Other First Nations identities have aired their thoughts about the stance taken by the NRL and the Knights.





Koori Mail General Manager Naomi Moran, who is Caitlin’s cousin-sister, slammed the governing body for its stance, pointing to its decisions made about the behaviors of male players in the past.





"The audacity to discipline a blak woman who comes from a long line of oppressed peoples forced to survive under the rule of a sick colonial system that the modern day monarchy enabled for decades … but those NRL contracted DV & sexually violent perpetrators & predators though," the Bundjalung and Dunghutti woman said.





Gomeroi academic Dr Amy Thunig labelled it a “ridiculous” and “disproportionate reaction” and Wiradjuri lawyer Taylah Gray called it “pathetic."





Former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Mick Gooda said he was “wondering where are the freedom of speech warriors defending Caitlin’s freedom.”



'A social media post, not outright assault'

The NRL’s Integrity unit has been in the spotlight after suspending a two-match ban for Penrith’s Taylan May until next year. May was recently found guilty of assault following the Panthers’ 2021 premiership win.





The decision allowed him to take part in the current finals series.





“Why penalise the Penrith fans for an indiscretion the player did?” was the justification from ARL Commissioner Peter Vlandys.





The difference between these sanctions and Ms Moran's were highlighted by Gomeroi photographer Aunty Barbara McGrady.





“It was a social media post, not outright assault," she told NITV News.





Aunty Barb has been working professional within the game across decades, and said she thought the response was “way overboard” for what Ms Moran said.





Since the story broke, there has been a wave of commentary.





Broadcaster Ray Hadley said on Friday that the post was the “most reprehensible thing [he’d] ever seen connected to rugby league”.





Aunty Barb believes the balance of discussion has been unfair.



Many have criticised the response from the NRL. Credit: Supplied: NRL "She’s a young girl, a very accomplished player, stands up for what she believes in – it just seems so one-sided,” she said.





“I know she’s young, but she’s real passionate about our mob.





"You know how young people are, their thing is 'oh ya dumb dog'. I could see what she was trying to say and how she was saying it. It might not be to everyone's liking but that's how our young people talk, our mob. I talk like that myself."



Call for NRL to ‘issue a public apology’

Ms Turnbull-Roberts has called on ARL Commissioner and Cobble Cobble woman Professor Megan Davis to help get the sanctions withdrawn, noting her legacy of being "a staunch leader and advocate for the rights of black women."





She also wants to see the NRL apologise.





“I think they need to allow her to play this weekend and issue a public apology,” Turnbull-Roberts said.





“And they need to not put the onus on Caitlin to be educated around cultural wellbeing and advisory. Put the onus back onto the institution to go and educate themselves on Indigenous history and practices and what Neo imperialism has done to this nation.”





NITV News has approached the NRL for further comment.





The Newcastle Knights said they “will continue to provide Moran with appropriate support and will be making no further comment on the matter.”



