Patty Mills to connect with communities and supporters on homecoming hoops tour

He's been smashing records and expectations in America ever since his history-making Olympic appearance in Tokyo last year, but Patty Mills will finally return home next month.





In exciting news for fans and aspiring hoop-shooters alike, the Kokatha, Naghiralgal, Duaureb-Meriam man will be embarking on a tour of the country to give talks and coach the next generation of basketballers.





The 'Unearthed' tour will run September 5-21, and will see Mills 'UNCUT', a series of 'open conversations' about his life journey and lessons learned along the way, and 'ON-COURT', mentoring young athletes in 'immersive' basketball camps in seven locations across the country.

"The Patty Mills Unearthed Tour is the realisation of a dream that I have had for some time now," said Mills in a statement.





"Home really is where the heart is, and this homecoming trip fulfills a desire in me to connect with the communities and supporters who have been by my side, no matter where my career has taken me."





The basketball camps, which will see Mills and respected coach DJ Sackman instructing hoop-hopefuls aged between 12 and 17, will take place in most of the country's capital cities.





Waibene (Thursday Island) will also get a visit from the world-class athlete, who has Torres Strait heritage.





"I welcome young basketball hopefuls, fans and supporters alike to see and hear me in my own words to unpack and dive deeper into my reflections, lessons, truths and in turn inspire their own journeys.



