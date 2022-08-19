PM discusses climate change and Voice to Parliament during Torres Strait visit

During his visit to the Torres Strait, Anthony Albanese sat down for a lengthy one-on-one with the local radio station.





The Prime Minster spoke to Torres Strait broadcaster, Radio 4WM. The station is a 24-hour service operated by the Torres Strait Islander Media Association.

Mr Albanese discussed his government's plans for the Voice to Parliament saying the aim of the trip was to "get as much input as possible" on the "process leading up to a referendum".





He said it was time for recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in the constitution.





"The national birth certificate . . . pretends that history began in 1788," he said.





"We should be very proud to have the oldest continual civilisation on the planet, and the Torres Strait is a very important part of that."





The Prime Minister said the implementation of the voice would recognise Indigenous people in the "way that Indigenous people have generously asked for". Anthony Albanese during his interview with TSIMA Radio 4WM. Source: Supplied

PM questioned about opposition to the Voice

When questioned on the opposition to the Voice to Parliament, Mr Albanese acknowledged the different views, but said the voice was essentially "good manners".





“Change is often difficult for people, it’s always easy to promote fear rather than hope," he said.





"It’s easier sometimes to be negative than positive and optimistic. That’s a challenge for us, but for me, my party and my government, that’s a challenge we’re willing to take up.





"It is good manners . . . if you're going to undertake some activity that impacts on someone else, you ask them first, that’s just polite. And that's just what we do in Australia."

Mr Albanese cemented that the voice was about a "sense of ownership" and having a Voice would not come at the cost of Closing The Gap.





“For 121 years decisions have been made in Canberra, with the best of intentions some of those have not gone as well as they might have," he said.





"There’s a common thread, where Indigenous people have been consulted on matters that affect them — they have been the programs that have been most successful.





"We need to win the debate that says it's either a voice and constitutional change or closing the gap. The Voice is a step in closing the gap . . . the two things are linked." The prime minister meeting young people in Horn Island in the Torres Strait. Source: Facebook: Anthony Albanese

Torres Strait to remain in-focus

On Thursday, both Mr Albanese, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Senator Nikita Green met with the Torres Strait Regional Authority and councils to discuss the voice, a meeting he said was "very positive".





Speaking to NITV News on Friday morning, the Prime Minister said the main discussion point had been the need for "minorities within the minority" to also be heard in the development of the voice.





The Prime Minister said he would travel to the Torres Strait with members of his government over a “considerable period of time” to consult with communities about their specific needs.





This will ensure that issues are worked through in a “consultative way”.





Alongside discussing the Voice, the politicians also heard calls for action on issues such as employment, housing, health and climate change.

Mr Albanese heard wishes to “raise the CDP" and was informed of "the weakness that were there in that system”.





“They want real jobs, with real training and real skill made available to people here in the Torres Strait and on the Northern Peninsula,” he said.





“And of course, climate change has a real impact here.”





The Prime Minister noted that the impacts of climate change are “acutely felt” in the Torres Strait and said Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen had been in the area a week before for consultation on the matter.





During his interview with Radio 4WM, Mr Albanese noted the importance of Torres Strait Islander representatives to be consulted on the issue considering the many "low lying" islands.





This is Mr Albanese's fourth visit to the Torres Strait Islanders, however, his first whilst serving as prime minister. Anthony Albanese, Linda Burney and Nita Green with members of the Torres Strait Regional Authority. Source: Facebook: Anthony Albanese