Politics

PM casts doubt on Commonwealth treaty if Voice referendum succeeds

Anthony Albanese said the states and territories were already negotiating treaties ahead of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament vote.

ANTHONY ALBANESE ENVIRONMENT PRESSER

Anthony Albanese committed to the Uluru Statement in full in his victory speech after winning last year's election. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Anthony Albanese has ruled out the Commonwealth negotiating a treaty in this term of parliament if the Indigenous Voice referendum succeeds.

In his victory speech after winning last year's federal election, the prime minister committed to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.

The statement includes enshrining an advisory body that would be called the "Voice" in the constitution, a Makarrata commission for the process of "agreement-making" between governments and Indigenous people and truth-telling.
READ MORE

Here are the four areas Linda Burney wants the Voice to focus on

It also calls for a Voice first, followed by Treaty and then Truth.

Asked if he would move to draw up a treaty this term should the Voice pass, Mr Albanese said there were states and territories already involved in that process.

"No ... because that's occurring with the states," he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

Asked if the Commonwealth has a role in negotiating a treaty or if he supported one, the prime minister would not be drawn.
What the Commonwealth has a role in is the referendum which will put to the Australian people in the last quarter of this year, that is what is happening,
"Negotiations are occurring in Victoria, in Queensland and in the Northern Territory progress occurs."

A vote proposing constitutional recognition of Indigenous people and enshrining a voice will be held between October and December this year.
READ MORE

Record number of First Nations people enrolled to vote ahead of Voice referendum

Share
2 min read
Published 2 August 2023 11:09am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

45:07
Goodways

Goodways: Episode 4 - Female Friendships

11:47
The destruction of forests in Indonesia through deforestation needs to be stooped.

NITV Radio - News 31/07/2023

11:44
ANTHONY ALBANESE PRESSER

NITV Radio - News 2/08/2023

08:29
we-are-australians-9781742036328_lg.jpg

We are Australians, First Nations children’s book shortlisted for prestigious accolade

a man and woman sit on the ground in the forest with placards stating Indigenous UN human rights

Gumbaynggirr Elders are leading a protest against logging on sacred sites

People Join VicNAIDOC March In Melbourne

14 new Victorian schools will be named in local First Nations languages

NATIONAL GALLERY COVID19 EXPOSURE SITE

National Gallery clears APY artworks of interference

WILLIAM BARTON PORTRAIT

William Barton is a trailblazer on the music scene. Now, he's receiving national recognition