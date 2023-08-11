Death in Custody

Police are investigating an Aboriginal death in custody in WA prison

The 41-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in his cell at Albany Regional Prison.

Prison

The Department of Justice has confirmed an Aboriginal man has died at a Perth prison. Source: Supplied

Police are looking into the death of an Aboriginal man who was discovered unresponsive in his prison cell and was unable to be revived.

He was found at around 1.20 pm on Thursday at Albany Regional Prison.

According to a statement released by the Department of Justice on Friday, prison staff provided first aid until paramedics arrived at the site.
Systemic healthcare failure catalyst to Indigenous teenager's death

The man was taken to the Albany Health Campus but couldn't be revived.

Western Australian Police will look into the incident and give the coroner a report.

The justice department said both workers and inmates have access to support services.

Readers seeking support can contact 13YARN on 13 92 76 and Aboriginal Counselling Services on 0410 539 905.
Published 11 August 2023
Updated 11 August 2023 12:11pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

