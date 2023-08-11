Police are investigating an Aboriginal death in custody in WA prison

Police are looking into the death of an Aboriginal man who was discovered unresponsive in his prison cell and was unable to be revived.





He was found at around 1.20 pm on Thursday at Albany Regional Prison.





According to a statement released by the Department of Justice on Friday, prison staff provided first aid until paramedics arrived at the site.



The man was taken to the Albany Health Campus but couldn't be revived.





Western Australian Police will look into the incident and give the coroner a report.





The justice department said both workers and inmates have access to support services.



