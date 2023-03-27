Death in Custody

'We're here crying': This Queensland community is in turmoil after police shot an Indigenous man dead

The Aboriginal community of Mareeba have taken to the streets in protest after an Indigenous man was shot dead by police, as advocates call for review of police procedures.

The mother of Aubrey Donahue at a community meeting with police, held at the Mareeba Community Church Fellowship.

A family is in mourning and demanding answers after an alleged domestic violence incident ended with an Aboriginal man being shot and killed in far north Queensland over the weekend.

On Saturday police officers were called to a home in Mareeba, one hundred kilometres west of Cairns, following reports a man was allegedly threatening self-harm and holding a woman against her will.

After a four-hour standoff, a man identified as Aubrey Donahue was shot and killed by police, who claim he approached them with a knife.

On Monday the community took to the streets in protest, saying little information had been provided to them.

"We're here crying, me and my children and family, my sister and her kids,” Mr Donahue Aunty, Jeanne Lyall said on Facebook Live after Sunday's meeting.

"Why is it your right to do that? A little boy, a young boy, only in his twenties; you took his life…

"Can’t you shoot them in the leg? Can’t you shoot them in the arm? Anywhere except their heart, and shoot them dead."

"Us Aboriginal people of Australia, we’re tired of it… we want answers."
Family disputes police version

Police liaison officer speaking to the Aboriginal community of Mareeba at meeting held at the Community Church Fellowship on Sunday.
On Sunday Aboriginal community members gathered at a meeting with police, demanding answers and calling for the release of police body-worn camera footage of the incident.

However, the community was left angry and disappointed by what they said was a lack of forthright information from police.

The family have disputed the police version of events, saying Mr Donahue was not armed when police shot him but was instead holding a mobile phone, the Guardian reported.

During a media conference that was also held yesterday in Cairns, Detective Acting Superintendent Sonia Smith would not comment on the relationship between Mr Donahue and the woman, but confirmed the woman did not suffer any injuries.

She also did not comment on whether the knife the 27-year-old allegedly armed himself with had been recovered.

"The Ethical Standards Command are conducting the investigation and they will decide in consultation with the State Coroner every step of the investigation,” she said.
'Tragic and predictable' police response

The Love Street home in Mareeba where a man was shot dead by police on Saturday afternoon.
Senior solicitor & Aboriginal rights advocate Jamie McConnachie told NITV the incident fit a disturbing pattern.

"This is not the first time in this country that we've heard reports involving an Aboriginal person, police, a fatal shooting and a grieving mother and family,"

"These are some of the chilling references that have been all too familiar in Australia in recent years, and again, we have another Aboriginal death in custody.

"It's both very tragic and predictable that introducing an armed police officer and armed police into situations which may require mental health interventions... runs the risk of someone getting hurt or killed."

Ms McConnachie says there are other means of de-escalating such incidents in Aboriginal communities that don’t result in such excessive force.

"We should be having community members or someone with lived experience to attend upon with services to provide the appropriate response," she said.

"What we know and what has been proven is that a police response and police intervention... is often harmful, not helpful.

"Police need to work with our communities... not against them."
The Aboriginal community of Mareeba are demanding answers from Queensland police following the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on Saturday.
