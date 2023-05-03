Police raid home of journalist who photographed removal of sacred rock art at Murujuga

Police have repeatedly searched a photojournalist after she took pictures at the site of the controversial Murujuga Burrup Peninsula fertilizer plant.





Eliza Kloser, who is lead journalist for respected Indigenous outlet Ngaarda Media, was approached by officers last Friday after she photographed the moving of sacred rock artefacts by Perdaman, the operator behind the $6 billion dollar urea plant.



Explaining that she was a journalist, Kloser then drove away from the site in Western Australia's Pilbara region before being pulled over minutes later by police, who conducted a search of the journalist's car.





After returning home, Kloser was in the process of uploading the photos when Karratha detectives arrived.





Ngaarda Media expressed its support for Ms Kloser.





"Her home was searched extensively by police and an SD card was removed from a camera," they said in a statement.





"This card contained material obtained during the course of her journalistic work for Ngaarda Media and we ask that this be returned immediately. We are concerned about the distress this has caused to our colleague."



WA Police have reportedly agreed to return the SD card.





The union that represents journalists, the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance, said the raid was "disturbing", and amounted to harrassment.





"From the information to hand, the WA police have urgent questions to answer about these raids," said MEAA Media Director Cassie Derrick.



