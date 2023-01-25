Excellence

Professor Tom Calma named Senior Australian of the Year

For more than four decades the Kungarakan Elder has helped champion the rights of his people.

Tom Calma Senior Australian of the Year

Senior Australian of the Year Tom Calma poses for portrait during a reception for state and territory recipients in the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards at Government House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

During decades of public advocacy, Tom Calma has been instrumental in fighting for social change.

It was the Kungarakan Elder's calls to decrease the life expectancy divide between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians that helped deliver the Close the Gap campaign.

For more than four decades, Prof Calma has helped champion the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, from helping set up National Congress of Australia's First Peoples to being one of the co-chairs of Reconciliation Australia.

As well as being part of the co-design process of the voice to parliament, he has also blazed a trail in the world of academia.

Appointed University of Canberra chancellor, he was just the second Indigenous person in such a position anywhere in Australia.

Still serving in the role, Prof Calma says education remains key to advancing Indigenous people.

His advocacy has led him to being awarded the Senior Australian of the Year for 2023.

National Australia Day Council chair Danielle Roche said Prof Calma was one of the country's most respected social justice campaigners.

"Tom has dedicated his life and career to being a champion of equality for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, lighting the path towards reconciliation," she said.

Published 25 January 2023 at 8:39pm
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

