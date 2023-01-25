Professor Tom Calma named Senior Australian of the Year

During decades of public advocacy, Tom Calma has been instrumental in fighting for social change.





It was the Kungarakan Elder's calls to decrease the life expectancy divide between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians that helped deliver the Close the Gap campaign.





For more than four decades, Prof Calma has helped champion the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, from helping set up National Congress of Australia's First Peoples to being one of the co-chairs of Reconciliation Australia.





As well as being part of the co-design process of the voice to parliament, he has also blazed a trail in the world of academia.









Appointed University of Canberra chancellor, he was just the second Indigenous person in such a position anywhere in Australia.





Still serving in the role, Prof Calma says education remains key to advancing Indigenous people.





His advocacy has led him to being awarded the Senior Australian of the Year for 2023.





National Australia Day Council chair Danielle Roche said Prof Calma was one of the country's most respected social justice campaigners.



