'Our misery is a commodity': Nova Peris speaks up for change and says a Voice is timely

Former senator and Olympian Nova Peris says a Voice to Parliament is "timely" as the misery of First Nations people is treated like a commodity across the country.





“People make a profit off us being sick and incarcerated and not being part of equality in this country,” she said, appearing on the final episode of Q&A for 2022.





"We know we have our mission managers, our gatekeepers, and there are people in government who do not want us, like I said, to be able to enjoy the freedom as everyone else, because we are a commodity. You know, our misery is a commodity for a lot of people.





“So [a Voice to Parliament] is timely. And if you can't see us as a First Nations people when everyone's come to this country for freedom.





“Everyone has benefited from the injustices that have occurred to First Nations people in this country.”





The discussion was sparked by The Nationals' annoucement earlier in the week to oppose a Voice, with senator Jacinta Price speaking front and centre alongside leader David Littleproud.





A number of Nationals members broke ranks and spoke out against the decision, including federal frontbencher Andrew Gee and WA leader Mia Davies. The Liberals and Peter Dutton have not made a clear stance on the issue but continue to ask for more detail about how it will work.





Mparntwe Arrernte man Pergarte Bray, a 72-year-old Traditional Owner of Alice Springs, questioned whether a constitutionally enshrined Voice would actually do anything to improve the lives of his people.





"In all my years, I have not seen any government – no matter who they are – in power do anything for us Territory Blackfullas. So, what my question is, what is the power of the Voice?' he said.





"It’s going to be another kick in the guts for us poor people.”





NSW Treasurer Matt Keen respectfully disagreed.





"I don't think the Voice is going to divide our country. I think it's an opportunity to unite our country," he said.



