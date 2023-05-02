In the Community

Quannah Chasinghorse serves again at the annual Met Gala

The Hän Gwich’in Oglala Lakota woman always brings it to the runway, and her activism is never far behind.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Quannah Chasinghorse attends the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. The First Nations woman always wears her culture proudly. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala is here again and to the delight of fashionistas, First Nations model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse has taken another turn on the famed red carpet.

A member of the Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota tribes, Chasinghorse is as well-known for her support environmental causes as she is for her showstopping looks.

Chasinghorse was raised mostly on her traditional lands in Alaska, and spoke recently of the impact her childhood made on her, especially the influence of her mother.

"My [mum] did a really good job making sure that me and my siblings understood that, as Native people, we walk in two worlds and we have to navigate them both in very different ways," she told The Cut.
READ MORE

Meet the remote artists heading to Paris Fashion Week

Pink, pearls and porcupine quills

Chasinghorse shot to model fame after Calvin Klein selected her for a youth campaign at the end of 2020. Her star has since risen rapidly, with this years outing marking her third Met Gala appearance.

This year saw the 21-year-old step out in an arresting halterneck pink tulle and satin dress, studded with sparkling stones and offset by black vinyl opera gloves.

Always looking to highlight the work of Indigenous designers, Chasinghorse sported earrings by Sota Scowi Designs, incorporating porcupine quills, pearls, beads and silver.

As ever, Chasinghorse's traditional facial tattoos provided a glamorous flair. The hand-poked tattoos, Yidįįłtoo, are given to a person to symbolise overcoming generational and personal traumas.
READ MORE

The Wiradjuri designer reclaiming 'bogan' at Darwin's high-end fashion show

The price of breaking barriers

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Quannah Chasinghorse arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Source: AFP / ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Chasinghorse made her Met Gala debut in September 2021, wearing a Dundas x Revolve custom gold cut-out dress and traditional Navajo jewellery gifted to her Aunty and former Miss Navajo Nation by Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw.

Chasinghorse said her outfit was in protest of the theme, In America.

“I did not celebrate American independence (nor will I ever), I celebrated my Indigenous bloodlines coursing through my veins . . . and sacred to my heart,” she said at the time.

“Over and over again my people fought genocide and we are still here!”

Chasinghorse’s debut was one of the first displays of traditional Indigenous design on the Met Gala carpet.

“It truly is an empowering feeling knowing that my presence brings much-needed visibility to Indigenous beauty, fashion, art, and our communities, along with many of the things we face as a collective,” she said.
READ MORE

First Nations activist and model stuns Met Gala crowd once again

Share
3 min read
Published 2 May 2023 11:11am
By Dan Butler, Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Popular stories

SID93737##M_WynneWinner.jpg

Here are the two mob-made paintings that won Australia's oldest art prizes

Arts

LIDIA THORPE SENATE SWEARING IN

Indigenous people around the world have sent King Charles a letter. They want an apology, and reparations

Justice

Rhonda Radley

Aunty Rhonda grew up hearing about the massacres at Blackman's Point. Now, this history has been recognised

Country

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER

OPINION: The Voice will divide Aboriginal people and our great democratic nation

Politics

VOICE TO PARLIAMENT man walked off stage.jpg

'We don't have time': all-white Voice panel denies Indigenous man chance to speak

Politics

Jarrah Dick and family

This Bundjalung teen got top marks for a poem on white supremacy that made her teacher cry

Excellence

First People's Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, Marcus Stewart.

'Anti-democratic': pushback after Jacinta Price says sports should stay out of Voice debate

Federal Politics

STAN GRANT queen and king charles web hero v2.jpg

‘The idea of whiteness is over’: Stan Grant on the Queen's death and the different world awaiting Charles

Politics