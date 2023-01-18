Environment

Three-meter crocodile reportedly spotted near popular swimming hole on Minjerribah

The Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal organisation received the report, with rangers now sweeping the area.

A crocodile

A crocodile has been spotted in Myora Spring and reported to rangers via app. Source: AAP

A crocodile has reportedly been spotted lurking near a popular swimming hole on an island off the coast of Brisbane.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are now looking for evidence of the three-metre reptile.

They've installed crocodile warning signs in the area of the sighting at Myora Spring, just north of Dunwich on Stradbroke Island, also known as Minjerribah, on Thursday.
CROCODILE WARNING
Warning signs were placed by rangers to deter swimmers in the area. Credit: Dave Hunt/AAP IMAGE
Rangers are also sweeping the area in boats and using drones after the crocodile sighting was reported by the local Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation.

"Crocodile warning signs will be installed at boat ramps while the investigation is underway," an environment department spokesperson said a statement on Wednesday.

"Visitors and residents on Minjerribah are urged to stay away from Myora Springs for safety reasons, and to allow rangers to complete their investigation.

"The investigation will identify if a crocodile is present on Minjerribah."
Crocodiles aren't known to frequent such southerly climates, but sea temperatures have topped 26C in southeast Queensland in recent days.

The department said Minjerribah is an atypical habitat zone for crocodiles, meaning that if one is found there it will be removed from the wild regardless of its size.

Members of the community can report crocodile sightings by using the Qwildlife app.
Share
2 min read
Published 18 January 2023 at 2:55pm
Source: AAP

