Racism

Calls for life bans as racial abuse of Latrell Mitchell to be reported to police

A fan targeted the superstar fullback with a racist comment as he went in for halftime in the Rabbitohs' match against the Panthers in Penrith.

Latrell Mitchell taking the ball up against Penrith on Thursday night.

Latrell Mitchell taking the ball up against Penrith on Thursday night. Source: AAP / JAMES GOURLEY/AAPIMAGE

South Sydney intend to file a police report after a teenage NRL fan allegedly racially abused fullback Latrell Mitchell at halftime of the Rabbitohs' loss to Penrith.

Rabbitohs club officials told reporters the fan targeted Mitchell with a racist comment on Thursday as he walked up the tunnel at BlueBet Stadium and into the dressing sheds.

The fan allegedly left the scene after making the comment but a man who had been sitting with him, believed to have been his father, was ejected by security.
Latrell Mitchell praised for classy post-match act

The spectator in question wore the jersey of an NRL club that did not feature in the fixture, according to the Rabbitohs.

A proud Birrbay and Wiradjuri man, Mitchell has been faced racial taunts in the past and in April 2021, two men were charged for sending him racially abusive social media messages.

The NRL confirmed to AAP that the Integrity Unit had already opened an investigation into the incident.

After the Rabbitohs' 16-10 loss, Demetriou delivered an impassioned plea for the NRL to ban the alleged offender and his parents from attending future games.
Two men charged over racially abusive messages to Latrell Mitchell

"This is not something Latrell just cops on the footy field, this is something he's had to deal with his whole life. All Indigenous people do," Demetriou said.

"I can't get my head around it to be honest, I don't understand in Australia how anyone can be raised like that.

"There has to be hard and fast rules, if anyone comes close to getting racial they are completely ruled out of our game. If it's a young kid, pull his parents out as well. It's just not on."

The Panthers are working with the NRL to investigate the incident, with the Rabbitohs determined in their pursuit of justice.

"From what I understand, security have done a great job identifying who it is, the club has done a great job of identifying who it is and now we'll take it through the police," Demetriou said.
'What gets me up everyday': Latrell Mitchell on inspiring the next generation

"We'll go all the way, as far as we can with it. As a club, we'll stand right by Latrell. It's just not on. As far as I'm concerned, we go as far as we can take it."

The Panthers released a brief statement to confirm they would assist the NRL in their investigation but did not provide further details.

"As far as I know, the club's all over it," Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said.

"An investigation will take place.

"Hopefully they can all get to the bottom of it."

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo condemned the incident in a statement of his own late Thursday night.

"Any form of racism or vilification will not be tolerated in our sport. We will not accept this behaviour from anyone," Abdo said in a statement provided to AAP.

"We are working with the stadium and the club to get all the facts. The Integrity Unit will investigate fully.

"We will stand behind our players and commend them for calling out this behaviour."

3 min read
Published 10 March 2023 at 6:50am, updated 5 hours ago at 6:57am
Presented by AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

