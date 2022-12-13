Arts

Two out of three Indigenous souvenirs are fake. This is what’s being suggested to stamp out inauthentic art

Currently two out of every three Indigenous souvenir is fake. The Productivity Commission has recommended new laws to clear the market of inauthentic art.

Boomerangs, Victoria Station Market, Victoria, Australia, Pacific

The Productivity Commission has made several recommends to clear the Indigenous arts and craft market of inauthentic art. Credit: Lynn Gail/Getty Images

The Productivity Commission is calling for new laws to stop the misappropriation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture, in its final report into Indigenous arts and crafts.

The overall market for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander visual art and craft, including souvenirs, is worth upwards of $250 million.

The market for Indigenous-style souvenirs is worth $80 million, yet two out of three products are fake and have no connection to Indigenous people, the report found.
Report recommends industry overhaul to crack down on fake Indigenous art

Up to $54 million of that total was being spent on fake souvenirs in 2019-20.

"Inauthentic Indigenous-style products mislead consumers, deprive Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists of income and disrespect cultures," Commissioner Romlie Mokak said.

The report said fake art causes harm and offence by misusing sacred symbols and stories, as well as undermining traditional laws.
Souvenirs
Currently two in every three Indigenous souvenirs is inauthentic. Source: Getty / Getty Images
The commission noted that around 60 per cent of international visitors purchase fake art.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said that needs to change.

She noted that the federal government will "carefully review the recommendations".
CAPE YORK ABORIGINAL ART
Aboriginal artist Leroy Platt paints at the Arts Centre in Lockhart River, an Aboriginal community in far-north Queensland. Credit: Dave Hunt/AAP Image
Currently, Indigenous communities have limited recourse to stop misappropriation.

The commission has called for mandatory disclosure when apparently Indigenous products are made by people who are not Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders.

It found this would steer buyers towards more authentic products, and work more effectively than trying to ban fake Aboriginal art.

New laws would also give Traditional Owners legal remedies when their cultural assets are used in arts and crafts without permission.
Ricky Gervais to pay compensation over unauthorised copy of Aboriginal painting

The commission recommended providing better support to creatives dealing with the art industry, citing examples of unscrupulous behaviour.

It also wants a review to ensure that government funding is being directed where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities want.

The report noted that art centres, organisations and support services are critical to the industry, but Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are under-represented in management and leadership jobs.
AURUKUN FEATURE
Local artist Nita Yunkaporta (70) paints at the the Arts center in Aurukun, far North Queensland, Cape York. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE
Aboriginal art company dealing in fakes slapped with $2.3 million fine

Published 13 December 2022 at 3:36pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:42pm
By AAP/NITV
