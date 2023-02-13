Same issues, new era: First Nations artists join Goanna to reimagine iconic song Solid Rock

Goanna's Shane Howard has brought in Moss, Tasman Keith and William Barton to bring a new energy to his most famous track.





While Howard keeps his vocals at the opening, Wadawurrung artist Moss has laid down a drum and bass foundation with Gumbaynggir rapper Tasman Keith bringing powerful lyrics.





Both artists have said that working on such a classic has been an honour.



“There’s a strength in the energy on this record,” Moss said in a press release, “with generations coming together to amplify the same message.





"It’s such an honour and a full-circle moment to be trusted by Goanna to reimagine ‘Solid Rock’ and inspire next generations to push the boundaries of what is possible with the power of our stories, thinking and perspectives."





“This take is a reflection of where we stand in 2023 – it’s a reminder of our past, a call to action and a call out for our future.”



Keith said it was an honour to be asked to be part of this collaboration. “It keeps the necessary conversation going and brings a classic song into a new generation.”





"Solid Rock resonates to this day and is part of a big storyline."





Kalkadunga multi-instrumentalist William Barton has his own long history with Shane and Goanna, recalling a moment 30 years ago on Kalkadungu country.





"Shane and his band Goanna were on tour and pulled up at the 25th Top Half Folk Festival the first time I experienced a band of that nature. Shane asked my dad to welcome him and the band onto Country." he said.





"Over the years Shane and his song Solid Rock have been a big part of my life along with many others.





"I’ve been fortunate to work with Shane and share the experience - both musically powerful with a unique Australian sound of which was the perfect canvas to carry the meaning of the song Solid Rock - A time stamp on Australia’s musical landscape and cultural history."





