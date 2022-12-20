Country

Latest

Gomeroi concerns 'outweighed' as Santos gets the all clear to drill in the Piliga forest

The mining giant was given consent by the National Native Title Tribunal on Monday for proposed leases for areas including the Pilliga state forest.

DZBJxK-VoAAVapg.jfif

Santos has been given approval to proceed with it's gas project on Gomeroi Country despite opposition from Traditional Owners and residents about the severe impacts. Source: Twitter / @LockTheGate

Santos has been given the green light to proceed with a major coal seam gas project in Narrabri, despite Gomeroi Traditional Owner opposition.

The National Native Title Tribunal on Monday ruled proposed mining leases should be granted for the Narrabri gas project, in northern NSW, which would include 850 new gas wells across about 92,000 ha, including in the Pilliga state forest.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has previously described the project as vital for future gas supply and independent planning approval has been upheld by the NSW Land and Environment Court.
READ MORE

Tiwi Traditional Owners victorious in landmark court case

Gomeroi man Raymond Weatherall said he was angry, but not surprised by the ruling.

"In every mine that goes across Aboriginal people's country across the continent, they always say it far outweighs the cultural significance and spiritual connection to our country in regards to progress and money that can be made," Mr Weatherall told AAP.

"I expected it, we've been fighting against them for over 10 years now, but it is disheartening."

The planning approvals meant Santos was obliged to negotiate with the Gomeroi people for their approval, but after years of discussions the company sought a ruling from the tribunal.

The Gomeroi people made a Native Title claim on the area in 2011, but it is yet to be determined by the Federal Court.
20140523000960809726-minihighres.jpg
The Pilliga state forest on Gomeroi Country near Narrabri in northern NSW. Credit: AAP
A group of 19 Gomeroi people told the tribunal Santos did not negotiate in good faith and argued the project would contribute to climate change and have "grave and irreversible" consequences for the land, water and their culture.

"The tribunal does not doubt that the Gomeroi applicant's concerns are genuine," tribunal president John Dowsett said.

"However, the tribunal concluded that the Gomeroi applicant had failed to justify its assertions that the proposed grants would have such effect."

The tribunal found the project's public benefit outweighed their concerns.
READ MORE

Gomeroi fear for Pilliga in Santos gas push

Santos can proceed on the condition that more cultural research is carried out before the next phase of the project.

In a statement, the company said it has a history of working with Indigenous groups and would support Indigenous employment, training and involvement in cultural heritage protection during the Narrabri project.

"Santos will continue to engage constructively with the Gomeroi people and work closely with them to ensure their heritage is protected and they benefit from the project development in a range of ways."

Mr Weatherall said the Gomeroi people would likely appeal against the decision.
READ MORE

Gas giant Santos loses bid to restart drilling off the Tiwi Islands

Share
3 min read
Published 21 December 2022 at 10:38am, updated an hour ago at 11:54am
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Latrell Mitchell and Matt Bowen’s heartful messages played at Doomadgee boy's funeral

Justice

These comments from Avatar's director have Native Americans calling for a boycott

Entertainment

The great-granddaughter of Arrernte legend Hetty Perkins has created this amazing tribute to her

Arts

New York Times dragged after publishing crossword resembling Nazi symbol

Entertainment

Why were there no Indigenous Socceroos at the World Cup?

Sport

'Heartbreaking' report shows more Indigenous people died in custody than previous year

Death in Custody

Matt Nean was banned from footy for 20 years. Time is running out to overturn that decision

Sport

'I had black hair when this started': 28-year Native Title fight finally settled in WA

Country