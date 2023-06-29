SBS and NITV's deadly 2023 NAIDOC Week line-up

SBS is celebrating National NAIDOC Week 2023 across the network with a huge programming line-up, along with extensive multiplatform and multilingual coverage, celebrating the history, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





From 2-9 July, stories and moments will bring Australians together, and explore this year’s National NAIDOC Week theme, For Our Elders .





SBS and NITV’s NAIDOC Week offering includes the return of Going Places with Ernie Dingo for a new season of the unique travel series.



READ MORE Meet the incredible finalists for the 2023 NAIDOC Elder Awards

During the week, NITV will also premiere the thrilling vampire drama Firebite , directed by Warwick Thornton and starring Rob Collins, in its free-to-air television debut.





Tanya Denning-Orman, Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Director of Indigenous Content at SBS, said “In a year when putting First Nations voices front and centre is so important, we are inviting all Australians to come and watch, listen, learn and be inspired through our special NAIDOC Week line-up.





"We’re also celebrating the trailblazers and cultural knowledge holders that empower and guide us every day, in recognition of this year’s NAIDOC Week theme, ‘For Our Elders’.”



Going Places with Ernie Dingo

Airing weekly from Saturday 8 July at 7.30pm from on NITV and SBS, and on SBS On Demand





More than a travel show, Going Places with Ernie Dingo is a documentary program with heart, featuring the wonderful everyday people of Australia and the unique connections they have with the places they call home. Going Places returns for a fifth season with 12 episodes, showcasing more spectacular locations and characters than ever before.





After travelling the country solo many times over, Ernie Dingo is joined by Aaron Fa’Aoso , Narelda Jacobs , Rae Johnston and Bianca Hunt .



Ernie Dingo is joined by Aaron Fa’Aoso, Narelda Jacobs, Rae Johnston and Bianca Hunt

Firebite

Airing weekly from Thursday July 6 at 9.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand





An eight-part drama from Warwick Thornton, the prolific writer-director-cinematographer, Firebite is set in a remote mining town in the middle of the South Australian desert. When the Vampire King ( Callan Mulvey ) arrives to the last colonial stronghold in a remote Australian mining town, it's up to two Aboriginal renegades - Tyson ( Rob Collins ) and Shanika ( Shantae Barnes-Cowan ) - to stop the Vampire King and end the bloody 230-year war for land and power.



Rob Collins and Tessa Rose in Firebite

National NAIDOC Week Award Ceremony

Saturday 1 July at 7.30pm simulcast on NITV





Broadcast from Meanjin Brisbane, the ceremony will be hosted by the award-winning star of Mystery Road: Origin , proud Nyikina man, actor, writer, and producer, Mark Coles Smith and multi award-winning singer/songwriter, Casey Donovan . NITV will simulcast the ABC’s broadcast of the Awards.



NITV News

Monday 3 July to Thursday 6 July at 6.30pm on NITV





The latest news from the oldest living cultures, join Mudburra and Wagadagam woman Natalie Ahmat and the team of NITV journalists for stories from an Indigenous perspective.



Living Black

Monday 3 July at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand





Singer, songwriter and actor Christine Anu is interviewed by Walkley Award-winning host and executive producer Karla Grant in this episode of Living Black , the longest-running Indigenous current affairs program on Australian screens.



Presenter, producer, journalist and Western Arrernte woman, Karla Grant. Source: NITV / Dave Ollier

The Point: Referendum Road Trip

Tuesdays at 7.30pm on NITV, 10.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand





The home of First Nations perspectives, this season will inform all Australians in the lead up to the Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Hosted by proud Wuthathi and Meriam man John Paul Janke and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs , the episode premiering on Tuesday 4 July will explore the big issues in regional Queensland, as part of the season’s road trip throughout Australia, sharing voices from communities, engaging in debate and providing insightful analysis about the Referendum.



The Point co-hosts John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs Source: NITV

Over the Black Dot

Tuesdays at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand





The weekly rugby league analysis program featuring legendary NRL player and proud Anaiwan man Dean Widders , Dual International Timana Tahu, and Bo de la Cruz , who is a proud descendant of the Gudjula and Erubian people and a multi-award-winning Touch, Rugby Union and Rugby League player, continues. Covering game highlights championing First Nations achievements in the sport, this episode will also celebrate NAIDOC Week.



Dean Widders from Over the Black Dot

Yokayi Footy

Wednesdays at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand





The weekly AFL show which celebrates First Nations talent with bold yarns, powerful monologues, compelling community stories and exclusive interviews with Indigenous AFL players will also celebrate NAIDOC Week. Produced in partnership with AFL Studios and Typecast Entertainment, Yokayi Footy is hosted by former Richmond and Collingwood player and proud Mineng and Yinggarda man, Andrew Krakouer , and proud Warumungu/Yawuru woman and fitness professional Megan Waters.



Yokayi Footy hosts Andrew Krakouer and Megan Waters

Nula

Fridays at 3pm on SBS and 5.30pm on NITV





Recapping the biggest stories of the week, join Mudburra and Wagadagam woman Natalie Ahmat and the NITV News team as they share the latest news from an Indigenous perspective. The world nula means “here, there, or everywhere” in the Dharug language.



Nula with Natalie Ahmat

The SBS 'Elder in Residence' Oration presented by Rhoda Roberts AO

Sunday 9 July at 7.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand





A member of the Bundjalung nation, Widjabul/Wieybal clan of Northern NSW and South East Queensland, Rhoda Roberts AO is a revered and celebrated pioneer in the arts and creative sector, and an eminent community and industry leader.





With this year’s NAIDOC Week theme, For Our Elders, SBS is proud to have Roberts present its first SBS Elder in Residence Oration , highlighting the importance of the continued practice of teaching and sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.



SBS Elder in Residence Aunty Rhoda Roberts AO

SBS Audio

SBS Audio will feature First Nations stories broadcast across more than 60 multilingual programs, including interviews and talkback with community Elders and emerging leaders. Across every program and podcast, a special SBS theme featuring the yidaki and clapsticks will also be played.



NITV Radio

The SBS Audio service which explores news, events and issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, will also produce a radio news feature and digital story on the Voice Referendum as part of its NAIDOC Week coverage.



NITV’s Goodways vodcast

The vodcast will continue premiering episodes fortnightly on Fridays. The video podcast is full of laughs and banter, bringing together NITV’s First Nations digital team, yarning about life, love, and everything in between. Goodways is available on the NITV website , NITV YouTube , Spotify , and Apple Podcasts .



NITV original podcast, Goodways. Artwork by Jeremy Worrall. Credit: NITV

SBS Food

Throughout the week, SBS Food is proud to present NAIDOC themed episodes of The Cook Up . Torres Strait Islander chef Nornie Bero will guest host five episodes with additional guests including Gail Mabo , Kristy Dickinson , Matty Mills and more. The team will chat through bush tucker and family favourite feeds. SBS Food will have new recipes available online and will spotlight articles and first-person Indigenous food stories during the week.



SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand will feature a curated collection of programming within the NITV channel page. Sitting within this collection is Living Black: the icons, Who Do You Think You Are with Casey Donovan and Troy Cassar-Daley , Characters of Broome , Gurrumul , She Who Must Be Loved , Ningla Na , The Ripple Effect , Songkeepers and Sing About this Country. There will also be a special Guest Curates collection available from Rhoda Roberts AO .



SBS World Movies

SBS World Movies will host a curated collection of acclaimed Australian cinema telling First Nations stories. The Flood, Sweet Country, Bran Nue Dae, The Furnace and Top End Wedding will each air at 9.30pm, Monday 3 July to Friday 7 July and are also available on SBS On Demand.



SBS Learn

SBS Learn will publish its fifth National NAIDOC Week curriculum-aligned education resource. This popular online teaching guide features NAIDOC-themed activities, discussions and clips to enable teachers to embed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives into primary and secondary classrooms, year-round. The resource is authored by proud Yankunyjatjara and Wirangu woman Shelley Ware , marking Shelley’s fifth SBS Learn NAIDOC Week resource.





SBS Learn will also publish for secondary students a celebration of 20 years of flagship NITV current affairs program Living Black , with a new teaching resource featuring Elders from across the continent being interviewed by Karla Grant .



