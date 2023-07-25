Senator slams No campaigner's 'abhorrent' views published in book

Labor senator for Victoria Jana Stewart has blasted a No campaigner for his views, describing them as "divisive and dangerous".





Dr Gary Johns, a former Labor MP and current committee member for 'Recognise a Better Way', published The Burden of Culture: How to Dismantle the Aboriginal Industry and Give Hope to its Victims in October 2022.





Amongst other suggestions, Dr Johns wrote that Aboriginal people must have blood tests done to prove Aboriginality for "all benefits and jobs".





Ms Stewart, a Mutthi Mutthi and Wamba Wamba woman, slammed the work.





"This book outlines a divisive and dangerous plan to use the federal government to eradicate Indigenous culture using the practices of the Stolen Generation," she said.





"These are outdated views, from over 100 years ago. These racist views were abhorrent then and they're abhorrent now.





"They do not reflect 2023 Australia."



Dr Gary Johns released his book in 2023, now it's making headlines for it's 'racist' perspectives. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Images In the book, Dr Johns makes various proposals including the introduction of "inter-marriage day" to acknowledge the "most common form of relations between Black and white Australia", the abolition of Acknowledgement and Welcome to Country protocols, and for Aboriginal people to "not fill out any form" that asks to declare Aboriginality.





At the official launch of his book, Dr Johns announced his support of the No campaign.





"I'll be helping others to run the no case on the Voice. And our message will be simple: If you want a voice, learn to speak English, to read English and to write English," he said.





In a chapter of his book titled Aboriginal Language: Dead or Just Sleeping? , Dr Johns shared similar views.





"Aboriginal languages are disappearing. Preserving them is very expensive and unlikely to succeed. But more important, language is a barrier to understanding, and misunderstanding can cause conflict . . . only a linguist would worry about losing ancient languages," he writes.





Dr Johns finished the chapter by concluding that "there is no proof that reviving Aboriginal language has a beneficial effect on Aborigines".





Senator Stewart pushed for the No campaign to reassess Dr John's position considering these perspectives.





"It's up to No campaign to explain whether they think the author's view are acceptable and if not, why does he remain on their campaign committee?" she said.





NITV contacted Recognise a Better Way for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.

