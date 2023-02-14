Showing us how it's done, this couple celebrates 62 years of marriage

It was love at first sight for Uncle Barry and Aunty Zelma Moran.





She was just 19 years old when they met, and he was 18.





Now in their 80s, the pair admit they fell for other's features — Uncle Barry was intrigued by her short, red hair while Aunty Zelma loved his dark, black locks.





It didn't take long for Uncle Barry to propose, asking her after a visit to the picture theatre in Armidale.





The couple was married soon after, on February 11 1961.



Their family put on a special event to mark the occasion. Credit: Supplied

The joining of two big families

Uncle Barry, a Biripi man born in Taree, is the eldest of eight siblings, while Aunty Zelma, a Anaiwan woman born in Wingham, is one of eleven.





They came from different upbringings and different cultures, but together they joined two families, the Wrights and the Morans.





They went on to have six children, and today enjoy their 25 grand kids.



A celebration of love

On Saturday, the couple was surprised by their family in a special celebration for their 62nd wedding anniversary in Newcastle.





The major milestone was also recognised by their community, with local 'Walkabout Barber' making a surprise visit to their home to make sure Uncle Barry looked sharp on the day.

