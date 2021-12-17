'Sing About This Country' captures Troy Cassar-Daley tour 10 years in the making

When they met 30 years ago as young musicians on the road, Troy Cassar-Daley and Cliff Harrigan formed an immediate bond.





As two intrepid blackfellas, they looked out for each-other, sharing tins of bully beef and getting their first tattoos together.





It was a connection that has remained throughout their lives and careers, Cassar-Daley as a solo artist, and Cliff now at the helm of The Black Image Band, joined by three of his brothers.





Advertisement

This year, a promise to hit the road together again culminated in a joint tour of the Harrigans' homelands, in Queensland's Cape York peninsula.





"Over the years, when I'd gone up to Weipa, I'd gone to Cooktown, I'd played any shows during my career, I always ran into him and his family," said Cassar-Daley of the Harrigans.





"That bond grew over the years because of the fact that we had that unbreakable friendship from the get go."



Country music star Troy Cassar Daley says that a special tour of the Cape York peninsula moved his spirit and has inspired new music. Pic: Michael McCartin Source: Supplied "We always made this promise to try and get back up and do a show with the brothers... So it was a bit of a plan that was hatched like 10 years ago, but it finally came into fruition this year."





Besting weather and COVID restrictions, the tour eventuated in July this year.





It was captured by a film crew, the result being 'Sing About This Country', a new feature documentary premiering on NITV, which captures the landscape, the communities, the music, but mostly brotherhood and family connection.





Not only a chance to take their music to remote communities and experience the land and culture, the trip ended up being one that was life changing for the ARIA-award winning artist.





"We spent some time on Normanby Station, a cattle station which the Harrigan boys actually manage, but it's also got cave paintings.





Their grandfather was born there. And the stories that we got told around the fire and the traditional welcomes they gave myself and the crew were something to behold," says Cassar Daley.





"I still get goosebumps thinking about when they put those wet leaves on that fire and they start singing out of the old people... It just felt spine tingling to be on their Country and to see the love and respect they have for it."



A still from the documentary. Source: Supplied With many memorable moments and laughs shared along the way, there was one moment, at a secret, sacred place on Country, that stayed with him.





"I walked up just on the river, the boundaries of their Country (and) they were coming into their home territory right across this river," says Cassar Daley.





"Pando, one of the brothers, pulled me aside and wet my face and gave me a traditional welcome at the edge of the river before we went onto their Country.





"And it just blew my mind. Things just went on inside me - I don't feel like that unless I'm back on my own Country - that's how special it felt."





Taking their music to isolated communities, and ending with a finale concert in Cooktown for family and friends, they hope to do it all again and even get to play some new music, inspired by this tour.





"Every now and then you get to do something that fills your heart and soul to the brim, rekindling old friendships and reminiscing about the past on a very sacred part of our country," said Cassar-Daley.



Behind the scenes of Troy Cassar-Daley's 'Sing About This Country' performance and documentary. Source: NITV "We got to feel the old people’s spirits around us as we travelled, heal together, play music together and sing about this amazing country of ours! Come along for the adventure with us.”











Director of Indigenous Content at SBS, Tanya Denning-Orman said: “What a combination – country music and the beautiful Cape York Peninsula. It’s a joy to have Troy and The Black Image Band take us all on this adventure.





“Music is at the heart and soul of First Nations culture, and we cannot wait to launch our new music documentary programming slate with the brilliant Sing About This Country.”



