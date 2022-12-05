Stolen Generations survivor Aunty Eva Jo Edwards fronts Yoorrook Commission with emotional testimony

Aunty Eva Jo Edwards' first memory is of a torch being shined in her face as she tried to sleep.





The next day Ms Edwards was taken, along with her sisters and eight-month-old baby brother, and placed in state care at the Lutheran Children's Home in Kew.





She was five.





Now almost 60, the Boon Wurrung/Bunurong, Mutti Mutti and Yorta Yorta woman gave evidence at the Yoorrook Justice Commission as part of its inquiry into Victoria's criminal justice and child protection systems.





"I can't remember my life before the institutions," Ms Edwards told the hearing.



Eva Jo at age 6, just after she was removed from her family. (Supplied) Source: Supplied Ms Edwards and her siblings struggled with feelings of abandonment and rejection.





In 2018, they became aware of their mother's attempts to reach and reunite them.





"I think that's a little bit disturbing that when a letter is written to a child, why can't the child hear the letter?" Ms Edwards said.





"Whether it may be upsetting or not... when you were told lies as children that you weren't wanted or weren't needed and, you know, it's, 'your parents have abandoned you'."





'A state shame'

Victoria admits more Aboriginal children into care at a higher rate than any other state or territory.





"It should be a state shame, it should be a national shame, the rate of removal of Aboriginal children and young people," Victorian Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People Meena Singh told the committee.





Today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the former planning minister Lizzie Blandthorn would be taking on portfolios including Child Protection and Family Services.





He acknowledged far too many Aboriginal children are taken away from their parents, and that was an issue authorities need to fix.



Changing the system

The Yoorrook commission will look into past and ongoing injustices experienced by Aboriginal Victorians, the impact of colonisation and the potential for future treaties.





Ms Singh said culturally appropriate support, rather than a rush to intervention and removal, would help improve family outcomes.





"Some of the most amazing things that I get to see in my job, the work of Aboriginal community child organisations, being able to be resourced in ways that they can be self-determining and that they can actively work with community and ... support families," she said.



Many families experiencing domestic issues fear seeking help over concerns children will be removed by child protection services.





Counsel Assisting Tony McAvoy said the details heard at the Yoorrook roundtable suggested previous inquiries and interventions had not improved outcomes for Aboriginal young people in Victoria.





"A culture of over-policing and surveillance, forced removal of children from their families, disproportionate youth justice system outcomes and adverse experiences persists," Mr McAvoy told the hearing.



Counsel Assisting Tony McAvoy during a public hearing of the Yoorrook Justice Commission. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett/AAP Image The Australian Law Reform Commission and the Victorian Parliament Scrutiny of Acts and Regulations committee have previously called for a shift towards justice reinvestment to reduce re-offending, and community-led approaches.





"It is not something that can be decided from an office in the CBD," Mr MvAvoy said.





"These are decisions that need to be made by First Nations organisations, doing what they do best from within their communities in every part of the state."





Ms Singh said reform to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 was long overdue.



