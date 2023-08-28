Buddy bid an emotional farewell to the game he loves, and the fans who loved him

Sydney fans have given Lance Franklin a rousing send-off as the retired great completed a lap of honour at halftime of the AFL match against Melbourne.





The Swans faithful cheered, clapped and waved passionately to pay tribute to the Noongar Whadjuk man as he walked around the SCG boundary line with his wife Jesinta and their two children on Sunday.





"Pretty overwhelmed," Franklin said when asked how he felt about the raucous response from a packed house at the SCG.





Franklin was stepping back into the public eye for the first time since announcing his retirement with immediate effect on July 31 after sustaining a calf injury against Essendon two days earlier.



READ MORE AFL great Buddy Franklin has announced he is retiring from AFL

The former Sydney and Hawthorn forward did not attend the press conference that confirmed his retirement, with Swans coach John Longmire and CEO Tom Harley fronting up to honour him.





But fans embraced the opportunity to show Franklin their appreciation of a remarkable career that included 172 matches in 10 seasons with the Swans after 182 games for Hawthorn.





"I saw him in the race before he went out and he was a bit nervous just at halftime, and then I saw him as he finished off his lap and he was a bit emotional," Swans coach John Longmire said.





"So it was great just to see how much it meant to him, and certainly it would have meant a huge amount to the fans.





"It was great to have him back here and he just said it was awesome.



READ MORE Too Buddy good: Franklin boots 1000th amid sea of red and white fans

"I'm really glad he got that experience. I'm glad our fans here got that experience as well because he's been a massive contributor to this footy club for 10 years."





Spectators were also able to write messages of thanks to their retiring hero on a wall outside the Swans' headquarters a short walk away from their home turf.





After debuting in 2005, Franklin kicked 1066 goals in 354 matches to sit fourth on the list of the all-time leading VFL/AFL goalkickers.





The spearhead set off wild scenes at the SCG last season when he became just the sixth player to reach 1000 VFL/AFL goals.





Franklin won two premierships with Hawthorn before moving to Sydney on a landmark nine-year deal.





The 36-year-old is an eight-time All-Australian and a four-time Coleman Medal winner.

