Teens from the red centre set to open for KISS

Anmatyere–Alyawarre family band Mulga Bore Hardrock have been announced as an opening act for KISS’s farewell tour in the Gold Coast.

Mulga Bore Hardrock

The Mulga Bore Hardrock band are opening for KISS on the Gold Coast Source: Facebook @Rebecca McLean

The teenage band, fronted by 17-year-old Alvin Manfong, play original songs inspired by their idols KISS and stay true to heart with KISS-style face paint, style swagger, and of course the iconic flailing tongue.

Playing out of the tiny community of Mulga Bore, 170 kilometres northeast of Alice Springs on Ankerrapw lands, the band was yesterday announced as one of the opening acts for the Gold Coast leg of KISS's international farewell tour, the End of the Road World Tour.
nitv_rocker.jpg
Front-man Alvin Manfong (Source: Facebook @Rebecca McLean)
Appearing on the Today Show following the announcement, front-man Manfong said that the band were shocked and nervous when they got the call seemingly out of the blue.
Desert school of rock strikes a chord

When asked what they were going to do when they met the colourful characters of KISS, the Mulga Bore crew weren’t too famous yet for some pics and autographs with the likes of Gene Simmons.

Truly a family affair, Manfong’s brother Aiden is the drummer, his cousin Triel Bird is on bass, with Talvin Bird and Niara Tilmouth on guitar and vocals.
img_3036.jpg
The rockers show off their KISS-inspired glam rock look (Supplied: Batchelor Institute)
Manfong said that the “style, the shine, the glitter, music and movements” were what attracted them to covering the iconic rock band.

Mulga Bore Hardrock will be playing at, what’s expected to be packed out CBUS Super Stadium, which has a capacity of close to 28,000, on September 10– somewhat of a bump up from the Mulga Bore population of 31.

Already stars

The young band had humble beginnings, carrying on a family tradition that started with their parents playing gospel and country songs, showing promise from the start.

They would go to take out the title at a school battle of the band’s competition, with a mix of KISS covers and some originals of their own.

The band, whilst being rock’n’roll superstars, see themselves as leading the way for a new generation of Rock and Roll Bands across the Northern Territory, and acknowledge that opportunities for First Nations Mob are rare.

Mulga Bore Hardrock have also put out an open invitation to the KISS ensemble to tour the Northern Territory.
Published 18 August 2022 at 4:49pm, updated 23 August 2022 at 8:28am
By Jonah Johnson
Source: NITV

