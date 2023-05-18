AFL's biggest round is named after him. But who was Sir Doug Nicholls?

In 2016, the AFL's Indigenous Round became the 'Sir Doug Nicholls' Round, commemorating a mighty man.





The announcement came as a complete surprise to his family, who had been advocating for him to be inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame.





"The criteria for the Hall of Fame was 90 games. He only had 54, which for a Black man was a lot," explained his great-granddaughter Ngarra Murray.





"We spoke to the AFL to say [that] his achievements surely still make him eligible."





The organisation went further than the family expected, and the decision to rebadge the Indigenous round launched Nicholls' name into the mainstream.





But while Nicholls is predominantly associated with AFL, his life branched into many more realms.





Ngarra describes her beloved great-grandfather as a "trailblazer" and a "man of many firsts".



The sportsman

Sir Doug Nicholls as a boy posing with his mother Florence. Credit: Nicholls Family Collection Nicholls was born on Cummeragunja Mission in December 1906. The youngest of five children, he came from a strong Yorta Yorta family.





He grew up loving sports, having a reputation as an esteemed sprinter and boxer.





At 25, Nicholls debuted on the football field. Wearing the number 13 guernsey for Fitzroy, he played against Carlton at Brunswick Street Oval.





He played 54 games for Fitzroy during his career, and in 1935 he made it to the state team.





He played for Victoria four times, becoming the first Indigenous player to represent the state in AFL.



Sir Doug Nicholls playing for Fitzroy. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection In the very same year, he took on the position of secretary for the Australian Aborigines’ League (AAL).





Nicholls began merging the two worlds of sport and politics. During matches, the teams would lobby and fundraise for the AAL.





"In the 1930s when he played football, he was the only Blackfella footballer at the time, and that really gave him a platform to start from," said Ngarra.





"He'd always acknowledge that that launched him into the political space, because he was able to have that public platform to get across his message.





"That's been a big part for us within our communities, sport and politics - we live and breathe both."



The activist

His political spirit came from Cummeragunja.





"Our traditional lands are a big part of our history because everything that has happened to our people, our story and everything that we have, comes from Cummeragunja," explained Ngarra.





In February of 1939, over 200 people walked off the mission. They crossed the Murray River into Victoria in protest of the conditions and treatment.





"They were instrumental in that political movement, having our voice heard, standing up against the way they were treated back then and deciding to walk off," said Ngarra.





"It was a huge movement that happened and grandfather was a big part of that."



Nicholls' activism was guided by William Cooper.





"William Cooper was a big influence on my grandfather - he was his Uncle," said Ngarra.





When Nicholls retired from football, he began to accompany Cooper to protests and rallies.





They attended the Day of Mourning together in Sydney , they were instrumental in the creation of NAIDOC and the success of the 1967 referendum.





After Cooper passed away, Nicholls was determined to continue his legacy.





"He retired from football and got into the church. He went into the Aborigines Advancement League and into politics," explained Ngarra.





"The skills, knowledge and values he learnt in his sporting career, he applied to his politics."



Sir Doug Nicholls alongside William Cooper at Cummeragunja Mission. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection

The soldier

In 1941, during the Second World War, Nicholls enlisted in Citizen Military Forces. He trained at Seymour and Bonegilla before he was posted to the 29th Battalion of the Australian Army.





But in January of 1942, he was discharged after a request from Fitzroy Police which sought his support in quelling tensions between servicemen and Aboriginal families living in Fitzroy.





In his short stint as a soldier, Nicholls became quite popular.





Many were fond of his preaching and Bible reading. He even taught members of the United States Army, including Lieutenant Colonel Forrest M. Carhartt, the art of throwing a boomerang.



Sir Doug Nicholls demonstrated the art of throwing a boomerang to Lieutenant Colonel Forrest M. Carhartt of the United States Army. Credit: Australian War Memorial, Accession Number: 141672. Taken originally from the Herald Newspaper

The Pastor

In 1945, Nicholls was ordained as a Churches of Christ pastor and started Fitzroy's first Aboriginal church at a chapel in Gore Street.





He and his wife, Lady Gladys Nicholls, funded the church's work and welcomed many into their home for shelter and safety.



Sir Doug Nicholls preaching at the church he established in Fitzroy. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection In 1956, the pair purchased a residency on Cunningham Street in Northcote and created an Aboriginal girls hostel. Opened two years later, the hostel was a safe house for young Aboriginal women coming to the city for work.





"The church, and being a man of god, strengthened his networks in sports and politics, and across the country," said Ngarra.





"His faith is a massive part of who he was and his journey in life."



Sir Doug Nicholls preaching with community members. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection

The Knight

In November 1972, Nicholls was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his "distinguished services to the advancement of the Aboriginal people".





He and Gladys flew to London to attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.





"I hope being called 'Sir' will make officialdom listen more closely to me," he said upon his knighthood - according to The Age.





"I only hope it will encourage others of my people to strive to make something of themselves in the Australian community.





"The knighthood is a great moment for me, my family, and my people."





He remained one of the few Aboriginal people to have met the queen, and one of even fewer to have met her twice.



The Governor

Four years after his knighthood, Nicholls was appointed the Governor of South Australia.





He was appointed on December 1 of 1976, after being nominated by Premier Don Dunstan.





Nicholls was the first Aboriginal person to serve as a governor of any Australian state.



Sir Doug Nicholls was a staunch advocate for his people, learning from Uncle William Cooper. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection "The premier decided to appoint him as Governor of South Australia. It was a huge deal at the time. The premier was very progressive," said Ngarra.





"You just look at his life, he's had so many firsts."





In 1977, a year after his appointment, he met the Queen again, hosting her during her royal tour.





That same year, Nicholls relinquished governorship, due to health concerns.





Nicholls continued giving to his community and advocating for Indigenous rights. He passed away in 1988 at Maroopna. He was 81.





He was laid to rest back at Cummergunja.



The legacy

For Ngarra and her family, the influence of her great-grandfather remains incredibly strong.





"He was such a beautiful man and had such a beautiful spirit. We have a legacy to carry because of him, from generation to generation," she said.





"I look at my grandfather and how amazing he was and how much he got done in his lifetime. From his football career, to the church work he did and becoming a pastor, his decision to go into politics, becoming the governor of South Australia.





"He was a man of many firsts."



Sir Doug Nicholls with his wife Lady Gladys Nicholls, the pair have been commemorated via a statue in Fitzroy. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection Every time Ngarra thinks she knows all about her grandfather, she finds out more: from coaching local football teams, spearheading advocacy campaigns, and performing marriage ceremonies for the local community.





While Nicholls name is synonymous with the AFL, Ngarra said when it comes to who he was, Cummeragunja was the most important story.





"As a family, we are really proud of his story, and that humble beginning coming from the mission," she said.





"We have such a strong connection to Cummeragunja, to our homelands on Yorta Yorta Country, because of him ... He was very big on community and inclusiveness, he was everyone's Uncle Doug, in this community and right across Victoria and Australia."



Sir Doug Nicholls with young members of his family. Source: Supplied / Nicholls Family Collection