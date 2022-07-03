The 'desert kid' making his acting debut in murder mystery True Colours

Kurt Abbott is an educator, father of two and footy player. Now, the 25-year-old kicks off a new career as an actor.





Abbott steps into the role of Brendan Alma in SBS & NITV’s latest drama series True Colours , starring alongside Warren H. Williams, Rarriwuy Hick and Luke Arnold.

The series follows Brendan Alma’s sister, Detective Toni Alma as she returns home to the fictional community of Perda Theendar in the Northern Territory to investigate the death of a young Aboriginal girl— Brendan's girlfriend —in a suspicious car accident. The Katherine-born and Alice Springs said the acting gig was something that excited him. Source: Bradley Patrick

A full-on first

Abbott joined the cast and crew of True Colours at the Sydney Film Festival earlier this month.





But back at home in Mparntwe (Alice Springs), with his almost two-year-old bub on his knee, who is bubbling the word "Dad", he speaks with NITV.





"I was nervous, but I was excited to see the cast, I was really happy to see them again,” he said.





One to give anything a go, True Colours was his first acting gig. A “full-on" experience for the youngster, but one that he loved.





"I was so nervous at first — it was full-on but I really enjoyed the whole thing,” he said.





"I love the culture, and how it brings those two worlds together. It shows that us Aboriginal people are walking in two worlds, I work in a school, and so I see that every day and I live that every day.”

Despite playing a perfect Brendan, Abbott wasn’t too crash hot on the character, who gets into a bit of trouble to begin with.





“It’s really nice now watching it. Back when I auditioned, I didn’t want to be Brendan, I wanted to be Keithy,” he said.





“But, it’s turned out great and I am glad Erica (Glynn), the director] got me to play Brendan!”





The filming process will be a series of treasured memories for Abbott, who's made lifelong friendships.





"It felt like a family, everyone was really good. Every time we were on set everyone was really happy, not just the cast but the crew too — everyone was so friendly," he said.





"I got most close with my driver! I still see him around town hey, we became really close." The entire cast and crew of NITV's latest drama series True Colours. Source: Bradley Patrick

Katherine-born Desert kid

The Mparntwe local was born in Katherine, his mother hails from Borroloola and his Dad from Ti Tree.





“Me and my siblings would travel up and down because my Mum is from up north,” he said.





"Alice [Springs] I feel is mostly home, all my siblings are up north, but I love it here.





"They're Top End kids, I'm a Desert kid for sure.”





Abbott attended Yirara College in Mparntwe, and now works as a boarding house parent at the school.





"I enjoyed school, made heaps of friends, and now I see them in town and they're making fun of me. That I'm still in school, you know,” he laughed.





While new to the acting industry, Abbott has his heroes — one he even resembles.





“My old teacher at school reckons I look like Idris Elba,” he laughed.





“She full showed me a photo and I said 'nah!'. But I do look up to him, and Michael B Jordan, them fullas."

A footy player since he could walk, Abbott plays professionally with South Adelaide Reserves — after being scouted whilst playing for Central Australian Football League’s Rovers.





"I'm very busy!” Abbott laughed.





“I've been playing footy my whole life, since I was growing up. But I really enjoy just acting, hopefully, I can keep doing it.





“It’s snuck up on me, it’s something different and I really enjoy it. Acting you can go places, see different lifestyles.” Grant Wallace, Warren H Williams, Martin Jakamarra McMillan and Kurt Abbott on the set of True Colours. Source: Bradley Patrick

High hopes to inspire home

With True Colours only days from debut, Abbott hopes it can share an insight into the art of walking in two worlds.





"I want them [the audience] to understand that we aren't just walking in one world, we are walking in two worlds, not just us Aboriginal people in Australia but other Indigenous people around the world,” he said.





"As a young 25-year-old man, I'm still learning and incorporating those worlds — learning the other side and learning my side."

But, for Abbott, the main goal is inspiring young ones at home.





"I want to inspire young ones too, I got two kids, I have young fullas that I work with that see what I do," he said.





“I want to inspire them, get them out of the community, let them know that there are a lot of opportunities for us Indigenous people in Australia."





With only a taste of the acting life, Abbott has been inspired and is already looking for the next opportunity.





"I have thought about doing it for work hey, I loved it, so hopefully I get another gig!"





Who knows what's next for the young star, maybe even an understudy role for his hero and look-a-like Mr Elba. Kurt Abbott alongside co-star Rarriwuy Hick in NITV's latest series True Colours. Source: Bradley Patrick All episodes of True Colours is now streaming on SBS On Demand:



