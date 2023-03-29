Country

The Twelve Apostles are back in Aboriginal hands after Vic's first native title determination in 10 years

It marks the end of decades of advocacy and an extended process.

twelve apostles

The Twelve Apostles rocks in port Campbell national park. Credit: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty

People's of the Eastern Maar nation are celebrating following the handback of more than 8500 square kilometres of their traditional lands.

It is the state's first succesful native title determination for ten years, and only the fifth ever Victorian claim to be recognised.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Maar families welcome the federal judges onto Country for an emotional ceremony, the culmination of decades of work.

"It's a humbling moment, and you think about our Old People who have passed," said Jamie Lowe, a board member of the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.

"It's a huge occasion."

Speaking at Logan's Beach near Warrnambool, where Tuesday's ceremony was held, Mr Lowe highlighted the importance for the younger generation to see the handback.

"[It's important] for them to recognise that their culture is alive and is strong. Projecting into the future it's a platform they can build off."
VICTORIAN NATIVE TITLE DETERMINATION
Kooyang Parreeyt Maar performing a dance at a ceremony celebrating a native title decision at Logans Beach, Warrnambool. Credit: TIFFANY GARVIE/PR IMAGE

National icons now under traditional ownership

The claim was lodged by representatives from the Maar, Gunditjmara, Tjap Wurrung, Peek Whurrong, Keeray Whurrung, Kuurn Kopan Noot/Yarro waetch and Gulidjan/Gadubanud nations, part of the 156 interest groups.

The area, a total of 8,578 square kilometres, includes land from Penthurst in the west, Cape Paton in the east and north to the outskirts of Ararat.

It encompasses more than 100 kilometres of coastline, and includes the iconic Twelve Apostles, a collection of monolithic limestone stacks in the Southern Ocean.
The Federal Court, which assesses native title claims, only recognises those which can display an unbroken continuation of culture reaching back to pre-colonisation.

It's an incredibly high bar which Eastern Maar representatives are proud to have cleared.

"You couldn't be a surviving people without the strength and determination that came from our Old People," said family representative Ebony Hickey.

"That lives on within us. It's who we are and who we'll continue to be," the Gulidjan woman told NITV.

Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy echoed the sentiments at Tuesday's ceremony.

"What is occurring today is not a grant of native title, but a recognition of native title," he told the assembled.

"That is, a recognition that this beautiful country has always been the country of the Eastern Maar Peoples and always will be."

Mr Lowe, who is also CEO of the National Native Title Council, said the claim's success was a repudiation of native title's critics.

"There's a lot of conjecture around native title and what it does and doesn't deliver," he said.

"But what it does say is that our people have been here forever, and now that's an Australian law. That, if nothing else, is hugely significant."
Published 29 March 2023 4:10pm
By Dan Butler, Sean Wales
Source: NITV

