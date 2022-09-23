The fun and mischief of growing up on Country brought to life in new NITV children's series

Known for producing award-winning children's television, NITV has announced a new coming-of-age kids series, Barrumbi Kids .





The anticipated new program is based on Northern Territory author Leonie Norrington's popular 2000s book series, 'The Barrumbi Kids'.





Filmed in the small communities of Beswick and Barunga, and also in Katherine, the story follows two best friends who live in remote NT.





Jawoyn Traditional Owner and Wugularr (Beswick) resident, Esther Bullumbarra says excitement permeated their small community during filming, offering a taste of 'Hollywood glamour' to such a remote location.





Burrumbi Kids is set in a remote community in the Northern Territory. Credit: NITV "I'm really excited to see our kids making this series, changing it from a book into a television series ... People, especially the kids will be able to see our culture," she said.





Tomias (Nick Bonson) and Dahlia (Caitlin Hordern) are inseparable buddies. Through fishing, hunting and schooling, the children learn about themselves, each other and living in both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal cultures.





Frances Djulibing, known for award-winning film Ten Canoes, stars in NITV children's series Barrumbi Kids. Credit: NITV Both Nick and Caitlin are making their debut acting roles, with many other cast — Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew and Ronan Bonson — doing the same.





Supporting stars include seasoned actor and performer Justine Clarke, AACTA Award nominee Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering and many more.





Marissa McDowell, NITV's Acting Head of Commissions says the broadcaster is thrilled to be working with talented, up-and-coming actors.





“NITV creates ground-breaking children’s programming that explores diversity and celebrates the stories and culture of our mob to share with all Australians," she said.



Barrumbi Kids plays an integral part in creating more representation on screen and giving Aboriginal kids a national platform to see their own faces and hear their own voices. Marissa McDowell

"Just like the wildly celebrated animated series Little J & Big Cuz , Barrumbi Kids plays an integral part in creating more representation on screen and giving Aboriginal kids a national platform to see their own faces and hear their own voices – something that is so important for our mob."



Young cast and camera crew filming in remote NT communities for NITV's Barrumbi Kids. Credit: Paul Walker She also notes that an honourable mention must go to Kyas Hepworth, former NITV Head of Commissions, who helped bring this flagship series to screens.





Danielle MacLean, whose repertoire includes True Colours , Mystery Road , Redfern Now and Little & Big Cuz , said the program worked closely with the community and local Elders.





"Their contribution to story and cultural guidance allowed us to authentically bring to life the stories of the fun and mischief experienced while growing up on Country," she said in a joint statement with fellow producers Monica O'Brien and Julia Morris.





"Their children and grandchildren will watch this series and yell out with big smiles of pride and joy – ‘Hey that’s me, that’s my family and my Culture!'"

