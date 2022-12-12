'A mob affair': How our music icons are passing the torch to the next generation

Ten years ago to the day, NITV switched on its free-to-air broadcast on SBS, becoming available to watch across the country.





There on Anangu Country, Uluru looming in the background, was Troy Cassar-Daley, Christine Anu and Casey Donovan to sing the channel onto the airwaves.





They're all back at the red centre to celebrate a decade of Blak storytelling on NITV.





This time however, it’s full circle moment for our Australian icons as they are set to share the stage with the next generation of Indigenous talent that we will no doubt be showing our kids and saying, ‘see these mob, this is real music.'



‘It’s a mob affair’

The foot hills of Uluru have provide the most unique back drop for an iconic line-up who have been collaborating on some of the classics that we hold near and dear to our hearts, for you all to be a part of tonight.





Speaking to NITV, Casey Donovan said that it’s a very special thing for our people to come together at the heart of the nation to sing and laugh together.





“The one thing I love about NITV, is bringing people together and especially our musicians… it’s a mob affair!” she said.



Passing the torch on

Jem Cassar-Daley and Zipporah Anu come from Blak music royalty, but are in every right their own artists, and forces to be reckoned with.





Zippy said it's her responsibility to continue to sing the songs from Saibai Island in the Torres Straits and that it's so ingrained in who her mob are as a people.





"I see where mum got it from, it's the lifecycle," says Zippy.





For Christine Anu it seems to be a natural evolution for her and Zippy to be sharing the stage. She said that for her, seeing the artists on NITV 10 Years ticket, she knows the next generation are keeping it going.





“I’ve been around long enough in the industry to see how the next generation of musicians and next generation of family members are keeping it going,” Anu said.



For 'River Boy', Troy Cassar-Daley it's a particularly special occassion. Ten years ago he was at Uluru with his son who was 21 at the time.





Now he's performing at Uluru with daughter Jem, who is 21.





"It's always a special experience, it's something we've really grown up doing," Jem said.



Next generation of storytelling

Gudjinburra rapper JK-47 is another freshman who’s made his strides in his impressive body of work that show nuance and vulnerability in his reflections on himself.





Especially with his identity as a new father, and the role he plays for community.





Speaking on this vulnerability, JK shared that he sees his generation, in particular himself, as being able to talk about personal and shared trauma in ways that his old people weren't able to.



