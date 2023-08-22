The history and legacy of the Wave Hill walk-off

The Wave Hill walk-off was led by Vincent Lingiari, a Gurindji Elder and land rights leader.





The walk-off saw 200 Aboriginal stockmen protest poor working and living conditions on the 23rd of August 1966.





Aboriginal workers were given rations, tobacco and clothing as their payment for their labour. The workers were also paid significantly less than the white workers at Wave Hill station.





Gurindji families went on strike to protest for better wages, working conditions and a return of some of their Traditional Lands.





They did this by "walking off the job", being led by Lingiari to Gordy Creek.





The Gurindji people camped on the Victoria River near the Wave Hill Welfare Station, then moved and camped on their country at Daguragu, which was closer to the their sacred sites.





After years of camping in Daguragu, the Gurindji people drafted a petition to the Governor-General Lord Casey, asking him if they could have ownership over the area.





The Governor-General declined.



Vincent Lingiari beside a plaque marking the handing over of the lease in Wattie Creek, 1975. Source: National Museum Australia The Gurindji people fought for nine years to get their Traditional Lands back.





While unionists believed the Gurindji peoples fight was about wages and working conditions, it was actually much bigger than that. It was about getting their land back.





“You can keep your gold. We just want our land back,” Lingiari said.





What started as a walk-off would turn into equal wages for his people, a new land rights act and the handing back of land to the Gurindji.



Gough Whitlam ppuring soil in Vincent Lingiari's hands, captured in 1975 by Mervyn Bishop. Source: National Museum Australia The Wave Hill walk-off created lasting change for our people and prompted powerful conversations around Aboriginal land rights.





Not only were the Gurindji people one of the first Aboriginal groups to reclaim their Traditional Land, but the Wave Hill walk-off paved the way for the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act.





This legislation meant that Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory could claim land rights based on their traditional relationship and connection with the land.





Prime Minister Gough Whitlam visited Daguragu in August 1975 and returned a small portion of Gurindji land to the Traditional Owners.





"Vincent Lingiari, I solemnly hand to you these deeds as proof, in Australian law, that these lands belong to the Gurindji people," and pouring a handful of soil in his hand.



