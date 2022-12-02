The Kid LAROI dominates local Spotify 'Wrapped'

key points The Kid LAROI has been revealed as Australia’s favourite local artist on Spotify.

His mega-hit ‘Stay’ Ft Justin Bieber also took out the top spot of Apple Music’s global song chart.

He revealed to fans that he has almost finished recording his sophomore album.

Kamilaroi rapper The Kid LAROI's hit ‘Stay’, featuring pop star Justin Beiber, was revealed this week in Spotify's popular ‘Wrapped’ 2022 edition.





The song has amassed over 2.2 billion streams and featured heavily in the listening habits of Spotify’s 456 million users around the globe.



In the breakdown of Australia’s streaming data, the multi-award winning artist also beat popular acts like Hilltop Hoods and The Wiggles to take the top spot in several of the most competitive lists including ‘most streamed local artist’ and ‘most-streamed local artist songs’.





His debut album F*CK LOVE 3+:OVER YOU was also the only Australian artist to make the top five ‘most streamed albums in Australia’ alongside acts such as Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo.



'Stay' also topped the Apple Music 2022 global song chart, further cementing Laroi's rise to the top of the global music scene.





Laroi has been selling out shows across the globe to support the release of his debut LP and has been teasing fans through social media with hints that he’s almost finished recording his sophomore album.

