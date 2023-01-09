Six news stories to catch you up on 2023 so far

Just over a week into 2023 and the headlines have been rolling in.





From historic firsts and pregnancy announcements to truth-telling and flooding, the new year isn't shy of news.





Here's a wrap of six of the biggest stories so far.



Record flooding in the Kimberley

Aerial view of flooding at Fitzroy crossing in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE Communities in Western Australia’s Kimberley region are battling severe flooding after ex-tropical cyclone Ellie dumped unprecedented amounts of rain across the region.





Flood waters peaked in the remote town of Fitzroy Crossing at 15.81m on Wednesday, prompting mass evacuations.



State Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters on Friday that it's the "worst flood disaster" in WA history.





Over 230 people were evacuated from Fitzroy Crossing by authorities, and on Saturday 3,000 kilograms of food and medicine were flown into the town.





Waters moved downstream to Noonkanbah, an Aboriginal community 280km east of Broome, with people being evacuated via helicopter on Thursday.





Townships of Looma and Willare are experiencing flooding whilst an inland sea, 50km wide, has put residents of Mt Barnett and Christmas Creek on high alert.





Roads are cut off, including a 400km stretch of the Great Northern Highway south of Broome and 500km between Willare and Halls Creek.



Floodwaters in the Kimberley region of Western Australia on Wednesday, January 4. Credit: ANDREA MYERS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in WA, planning to visit flood-affected areas on Monday.





His visit comes with the announcement of Commonwealth and state disaster relief payments.





The payments are available to residents of the shires of Derby West, Kimberley, Broome, Wyndham East Kimberley and Halls Creek as well as Victoria Daly in the Northern Territory.



Mother of Cassius Turvey working with WA Police

Mechelle Turvey (centre) mother of Cassius Turvey speaks during a rally for Cassius Turvey at Forrest Place in Perth, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright Mechelle Turvey, the mother of Cassius Turvey, is now working with WA Police in the investigation into the death of her son, who died after he was attacked while walking home from school in a Perth suburb.





Ms Turvey is set to take on a voluntary role with the Police Force advising on relationships with and treatment of victims of crime.



Speaking about her position, Ms Turvey said police could “take on" her lived experience to understand “how families are actually feeling”.





“I’m not just here for the Aboriginal community. I’m here for the community as a whole,” she said.





“If I can help people in a way to navigate how they should be working with the police, how to [do] better policing in WA, well I’m down for that.”





Commissioner Col Blanch said that working with victims of crime is a “key area of work” for the organisation.





“Caring for victims and showing them respect is a fundamental consideration for police,” he said.



Baby Barty on the way

Ash Barty’s decision to not defend her Australian Open crown isn’t the biggest headline for the former World No. 1.





On Friday the 26-year-old, who married husband Gary Kissick last year, announced her pregnancy.





Announcing the news via Instagram, Barty uploaded a photograph of her Border Collie dog Origi with a pair of baby shoes.





“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” she wrote.





“Origi already the protective big sister.”



Congratulations are pouring in for the pair – including from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





“This is just fantastic news that Ash Barty is going to be a new mum in 2023,” he said.



Voice advocates dismiss calls for 'detail'

One of the Uluru Statement from the Heart's principal authors Professor Megan Davis pushed back against the Opposition Leader's comments. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright/AAP Image Peter Dutton accused the prime minister of treating Australians “like mugs” when it comes to detailing the process of the referendum.





The Opposition Leader penned an open letter to Mr Albanese warning the government is at risk of losing the referendum if the details of the voice aren’t made clear to the public.





“People have reasonable questions. There are many Australians if they had detail in front of them about a particular model, they could support a Voice,” he told media on Sunday.



Mr Dutton said clarification was needed on how the advisory body would be composed, how it would function at a regional level and how it would tackle issues in remote areas.





One of the Uluru Statement from the Heart's principal authors and advocates Professor Megan Davis pushed back on Dutton’s rhetoric, saying the government is following a “normal constitutional approach”.





She confirmed there are three referendum groups who are finalising what information the public will need to make an informed vote in the referendum.





As far as the back on forth on conversations on the Voice, the Constitutional lawyer said she knew “politicians could not lead this discussion”.





“The Uluru Statement was issued to the Australian people because as Australians we are tired of political games,” she said.





“This isn’t about politicians and politicking, this is about the Australian people and our future.”





While there is no set date for the referendum, the government has indicated that it will take place in the second half of the year.



Queensland hero Dundalli commemorated

Sketch of Aboriginal Australian Dundalli. Sketch of Dundalli made by Silvester Diggles, 5 December, 1854. Negative number 11307, John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland. Dalla man, Dundalli, was commemorated in Brisbane, with the Queensland government committing to a remembrance day for the warrior.





Dundalli hailed from the Blackall Ranges and lead fierce resistance against colonial forces for a decade. He was caught on January 4, 1855 and executed the following day.





On Thursday, the Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance Group held a ceremony at Brisbane’s Post Office Square, the site of the former Queen Street Goal where Dundalli was hung.





It was the last official public execution in Queensland.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford agreed to officially mark Dundalli Remembrance Day.





The minister said he hoped now, 168 years after his death, Australians can “embrace” his spirit and “welcome a new era of reconciliation”.



NT welcomes first Aboriginal court judge

David Woodroofe (centre) has become the NT's first Aboriginal judge. The Northern Territory has sworn in the first Aboriginal court judge, David Woodroffe.





The Mudburra and Jindili man was sworn in January 3, after acting in the position since July.





The decorated legal professional paid tribute to his Stolen Generation parents and grandparents at the ceremony.



Judge Woodroffe’s parents were institutionalised at Kahlin Compound, and later Retta Dixon in Darwin.





"I think back to my grandmother, at Kahlin [Compound], and I think back to my father who's no longer here, for his love and encouragement to me throughout my life, and to all of my family,” he said.





"I also think of the future – to play a small part in the greater diversity of the justice system of the Northern Territory, and the inclusion of Aboriginal people within it."





NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles congratulated Judge Woodroffe saying his inclusion was historic.

