These Aboriginal women have been crowned two of AFLW's best

Ally Anderson started out playing rugby league.





Now, she's one of the biggest names in the AFLW.





The Brisbane Lions player made the switch to AFL after watching her sister strive with the sport.





"My big sister . . . she played in high school and I just followed in her foosteps," Anderson said.





"[I] fell in love with the game. I played with Zillmere Eagles in year 12 and never looked back.





"I like it way better than rugby league now."



The Gangulu woman joined the Brisbane Lions in 2017, being named on the inaugural team.





Five years later, she's been named 2022 AFLW's Best and Fairest for season seven.





It was a close call for Anderson, who was picked for the prize out of five nominees.



Ally Anderson of the Lions is seen wearing the 2022 Brisbane Lions AFLW Indigenous Guernsey at the Gabba, in Brisbane. Source: AAP / Darren England/AAP Image The award was a surprise for the midfielder, who was "lost for words" when accepting her award on Tuesday night.





“I’m in disbelief right now," she said.





“It's just been such an incredible journey, it's taken me to a place I never thought I would be, including up here.





“There’s so much I’ve learned over this last six years [with the club] so it's certainly something that I'm really proud of and something that I'm really grateful for."



Anderson thanked the team, the coaches, and her family - who shouldn't "wouldn't be here without".





The award was an unexpected plus for Anderson, who is focused on Sunday's grand final against Melbourne.





“I feel like it’s just another award, the real dangly is at the end of the week, that’s what we’re really striving for," she said.



Ally Anderson of the Lions kicks forward during the AFLW grand final match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions in 2018. Source: AAP / Hamish Blair/AAP Image

New kid on the block

Gold Coast Suns Ashanti Bush took home Goal of the Year for a score in the team's game against GWS Giants in round 10 of the competition.





A last minute off the boot, from the boundary, kick secured the goal at Henson Park.



Ashanti Bush of the Gold Coast Suns wins the Goal of the Year during the 2022 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Credit: Kelly Defina/AFL Photos/via Getty Images "I feel really proud of myself," she said accepting her award.





“First of all, I'd like to thank my family because they means a lot to me.





"The Gold Coast Suns for the support and everything they’ve done for me, and everyone else that has been there supporting all the way."





Hailing from Beswick, a small Indigenous community east of Katherine in the Northern Territory, Bush was picked up in the 2021 Draft for the team and hit the field for her first season this year,





Prior to the game, Bush hadn't yet kicked a goal.





The second goal of her professional career, claimed her the win for the year.

