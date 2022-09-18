Culture and Language

Latest

These Warumungu men will be bringing home precious artefacts from overseas, 100 years after they were taken

The objects were taken from Country at Tennant Creek and ended up in a museum in New Zealand.

A group of Warumungu men and AIATSIS staffers who have worked to bring the objects back to the Territory.

A group of Warumungu men and AIATSIS staffers who have worked to bring the objects back to the Territory. Credit: AIATSIS

After more than a century off Country, six Warumungu artefacts are coming home.

The objects were taken from Warumungu community in the Northern Territory's Tennant Creek region by British-born anthropologist Baldwin Spencer and telegraph station master James Field sometime in the late 19th century.

They include a kalpunta (boomerang), palya/kupija (adze) and a group of marttan (stone knives) which were all kept at the Tūhura Otago Museum in Dunedin in New Zealand.

Advertisement
The museum came to acquire the objects after trades with well-known amateur archaeologist and ethnologist Fredrick Vincent Knapp in 1910 and the Museum Victorian in 1923 and 1937.

Now, through negotiations, the
Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies
’ Return of Cultural Heritage (RoCH) team has confirmed the return of the six Warumungu objects.
READ MORE

6 First Nations artefacts still held overseas

Tūhura Otago to Tennant Creek

Senior Warumungu man, Michael Jones, said he was glad to have them come home.

“Them old things, they were carved by the old people who had the songs for it, too. I’m glad these things are returning back,” he said.

“The museums are respecting us, and they’ve been thinking about us. They weren’t the ones who took them, they just ended up there. We can still teach the young people now about these old things and our culture.”

Mr Jones was one of many senior Warumungu men who, in September of 2021, met virtually with staff at the Tūhura Otago Museum and members of the museum’s Māori Advisory Committee.

Senior Warumungu man Michael Jones
Senior Warumungu man Michael Jones Credit: AIATSIS

The men spoke about the cultural significance of the objects and why they belonged at home on Country.

In June of this year, a repatriation request and research report submitted by the Warumungu men and AIATSIS was approved.

A delegation of Warumungu people will travel with the RoCH team later this year to bring their objects home. They will then be displayed at the Nyinkka Nyunyu Art and Culture Centre in Tennant Creek.

Tūhura Otago Museum’s Director of Collections, Research and Education Robert Morris said they are looking forward to welcoming the Warumungu people and the RoCH team to Dunedin for the handover”.
READ MORE

Sacred petroglyphs set to finally return home to palawa Country

'For future generations'

AIATSIS CEO Craig Ritchie thanked both the Museum’s Māori Advisory Committee, Trust Board, and staff for both the repatriation process to this point, and for their care of the objects.

Mr Ritchie expressed the importance of communities having ownership of and access to their cultural objects.

“Storytelling is integral to the transmission of our cultural knowledge,” he said.

“Objects created in our communities, both sacred and secular, bear evidence of the skills of those who created them along with evidence of our cultural values. We don’t want to lose track of such storytelling aids, and our communities want a say in how they are used.”

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney
said the repatriation was a “significant moment for the Warumungu people” and a fundamentally part of “truth-telling and reconciliation”.

“Repatriations like these are critical for the transfer of knowledge and cultural maintenance and revitalisation for future generations,” she said.

She said the partnership between all parties recognised “the importance of cultural heritage to identity”.

READ MORE

Remains returned to Kaurna Country in unique repatriation

Share
3 min read
Published 19 September 2022 at 8:15am, updated 19 September 2022 at 11:25am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Popular stories

What you need to know about the Frontier Wars

Country

'Abolish the Monarchy' protests to oppose National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Politics

Filmmaker Rachel Perkins reveals the truth of The Australian Wars — the battles fought on home soil

Politics

'Pathetic': NRL accused of double standards after suspending NRLW star over Queen death post

Sport

Warren Mundine 'stepping down early' from SBS Board

Politics

Beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles passes away

Excellence

What First Nations people are saying following Queen Elizabeth's death

Country

Former midwife takes out national comedy title six weeks after first gig

Entertainment